Around Town: Palo Altans limited to watering lawns twice a week amid drought

Customers are allowed to water trees and places with functional turf, such as playing fields and golf courses, as needed for health and safety purposes, according to the city.

The restrictions also affect nonresidential customers, such as businesses, who are permitted to water their landscape before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on any day.

On June 20, the city implemented Stage II restrictions as outlined in its Water Shortage Contingency Plan , which calls for up to 20% in cutbacks. It includes a regulation that limits the watering of lawns and ornamental landscapes (defined by the city as landscaping for decorative purposes) to two days a week. Residents with odd-numbered or numberless addresses are permitted to water on Mondays and Thursdays, and those with even-numbered addresses may water their landscapes on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The loss didn't take away from the milestone for the 6-foot, 5-inch pitcher, who turns 31 years old later this month. He used the occasion to share an inspirational message on his personal Instagram account. "Whatever moment you are in, be present and stay focused, even if you struggle. Do your best, even if you fail. Keep going, even if you have to start over," he wrote in a July 6 post. "Because it is the moment that leads you to the next. And the next. And the next. And before you know it ... You might look up and watch your dreams come true."

The Texas native told ESPN that it was a "pretty surreal" experience. ESPN reported that he's "the oldest former top overall pick from the June draft (since 1965) at the time of his MLB debut." While on the mound, Appel pitched a scoreless ninth inning. The June 29 game ended in a 4-1 win for the Atlanta Braves.

The 30-year-old pitcher finally made his MLB debut last week with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Stanford alumnus was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2013, when he was selected by the Houston Astros.

The contingency plan also calls on restaurants and other food service providers to serve water only at a customer's request. Hotels and motels are also required to post signs in their rooms suggesting that guests not have towels and linens sent to the laundry on a daily basis.

Around Town: Palo Altans limited to watering lawns twice a week amid drought

Also, Stanford alumnus makes MLB debut with Philadelphia Phillies