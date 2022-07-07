News

Woman wakes up to teen runaway who allegedly burglarized her home

Girl, 15, was evaluated after officers suspect she was intoxicated and released to parent at hospital

by Miles Breen / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 7, 2022, 5:04 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A 15-year-old girl allegedly broke into a home while a woman was asleep in Palo Alto's Greenmeadow neighborhood on Saturday night, police said.

Police cited a 15-year-old girl who allegedly broke into a home in the 100 block of Ferne Avenue in Palo Alto on July 2, 2022. Courtesy Getty Images.

At around 9:30 p.m. on July 2, the teen allegedly broke into a house in the 100 block of Ferne Avenue near Alma Street through a rear door that was left open for a pet, according to a police news release. The resident, a woman in her 60s, woke up and locked herself in a room for safety until she believed the teen left the house, police said.

The girl reportedly laughed at demands from the owner to leave the house and never said anything to the woman. While inside, the teen didn’t take anything from the residence, according to police.

Police apprehended the girl moments after she left the house and found her in alleged possession of marijuana and methamphetamines. Police also determined that she was under the influence of narcotics and alcohol. "Due to her level of intoxication, police requested that the Palo Alto Fire Department respond to the scene to evaluate her," police said.

The girl allegedly provided false information to police at the scene, but officers were able to identify the girl as a resident of Carmichael in Sacramento County who had run away from home a few days prior. Her parents believed she was staying in the south bay, but they were unable to locate her, police said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Police later determined that the 15-year-old had allegedly entered the residence with the intent to commit theft, resulting in a felony citation for residential burglary. She was also cited for three misdemeanors: possession of narcotics, being under the influence of narcotics and providing false information to police. She was released to a parent at a hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Palo Alto Police’s 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Woman wakes up to teen runaway who allegedly burglarized her home

Girl, 15, was evaluated after officers suspect she was intoxicated and released to parent at hospital

by Miles Breen / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 7, 2022, 5:04 pm

A 15-year-old girl allegedly broke into a home while a woman was asleep in Palo Alto's Greenmeadow neighborhood on Saturday night, police said.

At around 9:30 p.m. on July 2, the teen allegedly broke into a house in the 100 block of Ferne Avenue near Alma Street through a rear door that was left open for a pet, according to a police news release. The resident, a woman in her 60s, woke up and locked herself in a room for safety until she believed the teen left the house, police said.

The girl reportedly laughed at demands from the owner to leave the house and never said anything to the woman. While inside, the teen didn’t take anything from the residence, according to police.

Police apprehended the girl moments after she left the house and found her in alleged possession of marijuana and methamphetamines. Police also determined that she was under the influence of narcotics and alcohol. "Due to her level of intoxication, police requested that the Palo Alto Fire Department respond to the scene to evaluate her," police said.

The girl allegedly provided false information to police at the scene, but officers were able to identify the girl as a resident of Carmichael in Sacramento County who had run away from home a few days prior. Her parents believed she was staying in the south bay, but they were unable to locate her, police said.

Police later determined that the 15-year-old had allegedly entered the residence with the intent to commit theft, resulting in a felony citation for residential burglary. She was also cited for three misdemeanors: possession of narcotics, being under the influence of narcotics and providing false information to police. She was released to a parent at a hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Palo Alto Police’s 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.