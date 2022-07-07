Woman wakes up to teen runaway who allegedly burglarized her home

A 15-year-old girl allegedly broke into a home while a woman was asleep in Palo Alto's Greenmeadow neighborhood on Saturday night, police said.

At around 9:30 p.m. on July 2, the teen allegedly broke into a house in the 100 block of Ferne Avenue near Alma Street through a rear door that was left open for a pet, according to a police news release. The resident, a woman in her 60s, woke up and locked herself in a room for safety until she believed the teen left the house, police said.

The girl reportedly laughed at demands from the owner to leave the house and never said anything to the woman. While inside, the teen didn’t take anything from the residence, according to police.

Police apprehended the girl moments after she left the house and found her in alleged possession of marijuana and methamphetamines. Police also determined that she was under the influence of narcotics and alcohol. "Due to her level of intoxication, police requested that the Palo Alto Fire Department respond to the scene to evaluate her," police said.

The girl allegedly provided false information to police at the scene, but officers were able to identify the girl as a resident of Carmichael in Sacramento County who had run away from home a few days prior. Her parents believed she was staying in the south bay, but they were unable to locate her, police said.