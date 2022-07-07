News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Zoning code changes for ADUs; review of exit stairs at Castilleja

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of July 11.

CITY COUNCIL … The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION … The commission plans to discuss changes to the zoning code pertaining to accessory dwelling units. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, in the Council Chambers at City Hall. A link to the full agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD … A board subcommittee plans to review exit stairs from the Gunn building at Castilleja School, consistent with an approval condition for the school's campus redevelopment project. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.

