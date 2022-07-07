Group of 4 arrested for allegedly shoplifting laundry detergent, cooked chicken from Midtown Safeway

Palo Alto police arrested two men and two teenage boys suspected of stealing items from the Safeway grocery store in the city's Midtown neighborhood on Saturday night.

Police found the four individuals in a stolen car not far from the store and within minutes of being dispatched to the scene, police said in a press release issued Wednesday.

Officers responded to a 9:28 p.m. report of a shoplifting incident at the Safeway store at 2811 Middlefield Road. While en route to the scene, officers found a vehicle — which matched the description provided by store employees — heading north in the 2400 block of Middlefield Road.

The vehicle had no license plates and the driver initially kept going as officers attempted a traffic stop, eventually yielding in the 200 block of Page Mill Road.

In the ensuing investigation, police said they determined that the four individuals had entered the store and allegedly began putting laundry detergent in their backpacks. When confronted by a store employee, one of them threatened to kill the worker, police said. They then took cooked chicken from a store shelf and threw it on the ground before they left the store.