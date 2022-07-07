Group of 4 arrested for allegedly shoplifting laundry detergent, cooked chicken from Midtown Safeway

Palo Alto police arrested two men and two teenage boys suspected of stealing items from the Safeway grocery store in the city's Midtown neighborhood on Saturday night.
Police found the four individuals in a stolen car not far from the store and within minutes of being dispatched to the scene, police said in a press release issued Wednesday.
Officers responded to a 9:28 p.m. report of a shoplifting incident at the Safeway store at 2811 Middlefield Road. While en route to the scene, officers found a vehicle — which matched the description provided by store employees — heading north in the 2400 block of Middlefield Road.
The vehicle had no license plates and the driver initially kept going as officers attempted a traffic stop, eventually yielding in the 200 block of Page Mill Road.
In the ensuing investigation, police said they determined that the four individuals had entered the store and allegedly began putting laundry detergent in their backpacks. When confronted by a store employee, one of them threatened to kill the worker, police said. They then took cooked chicken from a store shelf and threw it on the ground before they left the store.
The worker backed off but took photos of the alleged shoplifters while others called police. The stolen laundry detergent and cooked chicken were later found inside the vehicle, the press release states.
Officers determined the stolen car had been carjacked in Concord earlier Saturday. Concord police took the two men into custody and arrested them on suspicion of carjacking and conspiracy.
Palo Alto police arrested the two teens — ages 15 and 17, both of Pittsburg — on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy. Their names won't be released by the agency because they are underage.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
Comments
Sad.
Carjacking in California is considered a serious violent crime offense. Good work, PAPD!
We have to wonder at the mindset of 4 people deciding to steal cooked chicken and laundry detergent. OK, they were hungry and a snack makes sense, but laundry detergent! I suppose they did want a clean getaway!
But seriously, 4 people to steal such items while in a stolen car makes absolutely no sense, except to say that they are the type of people who steal for the sake of stealing.
Unless of course it is some type of gang initiation! In that case, getting them off the streets sendsd the right message.
Welldone to the police.
What occurs to me about stealing laundry detergent is that they might have been doing what some thieves have done after the drug store thefts in San Francisco. These stolen items are then sold on e-bay or, occasionally, displayed on a blanket on a sidewalk. SF has had some problems with pedestrians being unable to walk on certain sidewalks where "vendors" sell items, many of them not obtained legally.