A Peninsula summer tradition returns with 29th annual ACGA Clay & Glass Festival

Summer months on the Peninsula bring nonstop gorgeous, sunny days, along with a few scorchers — maybe that's why the season has always seemed the perfect fit for an event celebrating beautiful works of art that wouldn't exist without a whole lot of heat. (Of course, thankfully, our hottest weather never approaches the temperatures of a kiln or glassblowing furnace.)

The ACGA Clay & Glass Festival is making a return in 2022 as a staple event of a Peninsula summer. The 29th annual festival, hosted by the Association of Clay and Glass Artists of California (ACGA), takes place July 9 and 10 at the Palo Alto Art Center.

In 2020, the festival went virtual with a 10-day online sale that not only showcased artists' works but also raised funds for nonprofits in need. And in 2021, the event returned in person to its regular digs at the art center, but was held in the fall. So, for the first time in two years, visitors can enjoy the full summery experience of strolling the art center grounds, meeting artists and checking out unique decorative and functional works of art for home and garden.

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: Nicholson van Altena Glass' blown-glass creations draw inspiration from natural environment of Northern California. Courtesy of the ACGA Clay & Glass Festival. SLIDESHOW: Clay artist Ren Lee creates detailed works inspired by myths, folktales and fantasy stories. Courtesy ACGA Clay & Glass Festival. Previous Next

The juried festival highlights the work of about 100 clay and glass artists from throughout the state, some of whom have been longtime participants and others who are new to the event, sharing works that range from the abstract to the figurative, and from the minimalist to whimsical.

Visitors can also take a break from shopping and pick up lunch or snacks at food trucks that will be on hand.