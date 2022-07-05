Nonprofits serving people with disabilities merge to become one of the Bay Area's largest providers

AbilityPath of Redwood City and Via Services of Santa Clara have merged.

The two nonprofits announced the merger, which went into effect Friday, July 1, last week.

The organizations offer services to children, youth and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families on the Peninsula and south bay.

"Our two organizations proactively pursued this affiliation opportunity as strategic action to first mitigate some of the challenges posed by the pandemic, and second to expand and add new, innovative programs to better serve the community," AbilityPath's CEO Bryan Neider said. "This strategic alliance will better position us to invest in our incredible staff and the programs we deliver to the individuals and families we serve."

Matt Bell, Via Services's executive director, said the organizations are aligned "in terms of the services we provide to the disability community and our vision for creating a future opportunity for all."