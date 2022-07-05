News

Man stabbed to death Monday night in East Palo Alto

Victim pronounced dead at the scene

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 5, 2022, 8:43 am

A man was stabbed to death late Monday in East Palo Alto, marking the city's third homicide this year, police said.

A man found stabbed in the 400 block of East O'Keefe Street in East Palo Alto died of his injuries at the scene on July 4, 2022. Courtesy Getty Images.

Officers responded to an 11:35 p.m. report of a stabbing victim in the 400 block of East O'Keefe Street. Upon arrival, officers found the man and applied first aid before paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene.

Police withheld the man's name pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release police issued early Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call acting Cmdr. Angel Sanchez at 650-853-3154. Information can be shared anonymously via email at [email protected] and by text or voicemail at 650-409-6792.

