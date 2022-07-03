Suspects sought in Palo Alto pickpocketing attempt

Palo Alto police are asking for the public's help in finding two suspects involved in an alleged pickpocketing attempt on Thursday, June 30, in which a woman tried to slip a wallet out of the victim's purse.
The victim, described as a woman in her 50s, was walking south on the west side of the 3900 block of El Camino Real shortly before 6:30 p.m. at the time of the incident, according to a statement Saturday. She told police that she felt the flap of her purse open and that her purse felt lighter, and when she turned around she saw a woman holding her wallet.
The victim said she grabbed the woman's wrist, causing her to drop the wallet, and announced she was going to call the police. The woman and a second male suspect believed to be involved in the attempted theft both fled the area heading north, police said.
Immediately following the incident, the victim went to a nearby hotel to call police. Officers arrived but could not locate any suspects.
The woman is described as being white, between the ages of 35 and 50, 5-feet-4-inches tall and with a medium build. She was wearing her hair in a ponytail and was wearing a light-colored sweater.
The man is described as being an "unknown race," heavyset and between the age of 35 and 50. He had slicked-back hair and a striped polo shirt. The victim did not describe any vehicle associated with the attempted theft.
Police said this is the only recent pickpocketing attempt in Palo Alto.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police dispatch at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be sent to [email protected] or sent via voicemail or text message to 650-383-8984.
