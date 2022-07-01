News

Police investigate racist graffiti at Pardee Park as a hate crime

Department: No known connection between epithets found on playground and past cases

by Zoe Morgan / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto police are investigating racist graffiti left on a play structure at Eleanor Pardee Park as a hate crime, the department said.

A passerby found racial epithets directed at Black people written in marker on the playground closest to Center Drive and called police to report the graffiti at 6:38 p.m. on June 30, according to a Palo Alto Police Department press release issued Friday.

Investigators do not know when the incident occurred and there is no suspect information, police said. City staff removed the graffiti.

This isn't the first incident of hateful graffiti found in Palo Alto in recent months. In January, an outdoor sign at El Carmelo Elementary School was vandalized with a racial epithet and in May, someone wrote "KKK" in two boys bathrooms at Ellen Fletcher Middle School. Police said at the time that they were investigating both incidents as hate crimes.

According to police, there is no known connection between the graffiti found at Pardee Park and past cases.

Anyone with information about the Pardee Park vandalism is asked to call the police department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via call or text to 650-383-8984.

