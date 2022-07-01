Efforts to curb airplane noise leave Palo Alto leaders fuming

As the San Francisco International Airport explores new flights procedures for reducing airplane noise over Bay Area communities, Palo Alto is voicing frustrations that its concerns continue to fall under the radar.
The most recent dispute between the city and the airport was detailed in an exchange of letters between Mayor Pat Burt and Ivar Satero, airport director at SFO. The airport has been working with communities to develop ways to reduce noise in response to an upsurge of complaints related to the Federal Aviation Administration's implementation of NextGen, a flight system that in many cases consolidated flight paths and created what some local residents described as "superhighways" over their homes.
While Palo Alto has been lobbying lawmakers and airport officials for years to address the noise complaints, city leaders have been flustered by their relative powerlessness to make a difference on what is inherently a national issue that is out of their purview. Its efforts on a regional level have also run into political hurdles. The SFO Roundtable, a coalition that consists of San Francisco and cities in San Mateo County and that regularly meets to discuss airplane noise, recently considered allowing Palo Alto to join them but ultimately reversed course and decided to keep membership limited to the two existing counties.
In a June 17 letter, Satero assured Palo Alto officials that their input was taken into account as SFO moved ahead with an effort known as the Ground Based Augmentation System (GBAS), technology that uses GPS signals to allow aircraft to land with more precision. The system paves the way for the airport to experiment with new landing approaches, including ones that reduce airplane noise. SFO recently submitted to the FAA its proposal for "innovative approaches" that aim to reduce aircraft noise over communities.
Though the airport discussed the innovative approaches with SFO Roundtable members, who voted in April 6 to support the submission, Burt took issue with the fact that neither Palo Alto nor any of the other cities that are not in the Roundtable were informed about the proposal. He noted the only eight roundtable members voted to support the submission, while six opposed it. Among those opposing was Menlo Park, which Burt noted is the only city in the roundtable that is directly affected by the SERFR overlay, a flight path that goes over Midpeninsula.
Burt argued in a May 31 letter that Menlo Park, Palo Alto and Los Altos will "need to be involved in the future to evaluate the noise data and criteria that will determine whether a GLS (GBAS Landing System) approach must be discontinued if it creates more noise."
"Therefore, Palo Alto requests that the IAs (innovative approaches) submittals be withdrawn until proper coordination of the affected communities can occur," Burt's letter states.
This wasn't the first time Palo Alto officials expressed their frustration about not being heard. At an April 25 community meeting facilitated by SFO, Vice Mayor Lydia Kou claimed that airport officials have failed to consider the city's requests for permanent noise monitoring and to solicit its feedback before moving forward with proposed reforms.
While SFO has been deploying portable noise monitors in Palo Alto, it has not been willing to make a commitment to continuous monitoring.
"We are not being heard and we have grave concerns about what is being done," Kou said. "It could potentially increase the noises, even though all your tests say it will reduce it. The fact is, we do need a meaningful way of monitoring noise. Temporary doesn't do it."
Burt reiterated in his May 31 letter the city's desire to see "uninterrupted" noise monitoring to assess the impact of the proposed landing approaches, particularly in the SERFR overlay. Temporary monitors, he wrote, are "unacceptable because of the anticipated low usage" of the new approaches.
In response, Satero wrote that while SFO is agreeable to portable noise monitoring, he would not commit to measuring noise on a permanent, ongoing basis. He suggested that the city work with its elected representatives to secure funding for this type of monitoring.
He also made it clear that SFO has no intention of withdrawing the "innovative approaches" that it had submitted to the FAA. Palo Alto, Satero noted, played a very active role throughout the process and the airport's public engagement process "has allowed for a full range of viewpoints and concerns to be expressed."
"As we have often stated, we know that the process will take multiple steps toward achieving truly meaningful reductions in noise," Satero wrote. "Achieving these reductions is why the Airport pursued GBAS in the first place."
He also assured Burt that the airport is committed to "deactivating any procedure that demonstrates a negative impact."
"For these reasons, the Airport plans to continue to move forward with this process in order to achieve meaningful noise reductions for affected communities," Satero wrote.
Comments
Palo Alto should really be a part of San Mateo County rather than Santa Clara. Our concerns are much more aligned with the smaller cities in San Mateo than with the city of San Jose, which dominates Santa Clara County. This includes issues of airport noise, transportation tax allocations, and many other things. However, for those towns to exclude Palo Alto and Los Altos because we are not in the same county, and for the airport authority to let that happen, is absurd.
The noise is infuriating sometimes —we all appreciate efforts to eliminate it. Being here since 1983, the difference in large jet traffic and it’s noise is enormous. Some of those planes are so low and loud it is alarming. There’s now a constant lane of sky traffic for commercial planes above us here. What an enormous reduction in quality of life here when compared to pre-airline traffic.
SFO Airport Director Satero's letter is confusing, as he was responsible for Palo Alto being considered for SFO Roundtable membership. Unfortunately, Congressional and San Mateo County pressure ultimately turned its elected membership against allowing Palo Alto to join.
SFO is the only major airport in the country where its FAA-funded Roundtable, and noise monitoring and abatement initiatives associated with it, are limited to its owner, SF, and the county where it resides. San Mateo County secured this exclusivity via multiple negotiations with SF over building, land-use and transportation permits and variances, particularly during the building of SFO's International Terminal. In fact, the SFO Roundtable is literally operated by the San Mateo County Building and Planning Department under contract from SFO.
It is ironic that Dir. Satero would tell Palo Alto to turn to our congressional representatives to obtain monitors as the FAA only accepts airport sponsored monitors. Moreover, our congressional representative, who is formerly a SM County Supervisor, has a long history of defending the current SFO Roundtable structure and supported Roundtable recommendations that have shifted traffic over Palo Alto -- the most recent example being Oceanic traffic from the Pacific.
The temporary monitors SFO did deploy showed that Palo Alto had the second highest number of noise exceedances -- the amount of noise aircraft create over ambient levels -- of all Roundtable cities, and an extremely high number of SFO planes below their designated airspace. This data alone should have warranted monitors, yet SFO has refused citing vague terms like "revenue diversion." In other words, because SFO does not include Palo Alto in its federal filings for its Noise Compatibility Program (as it does for all of San Mateo County) we are ineligible.
It is entirely within SFO's control to modify these filings and provide a permanent noise monitor in the city.
A win-win resolution would be to move SFO to a new location by the ocean (i.e., somewhere near Half Moon Bay?). The precious freed land of SFO can be used for whatever needs (i.e., more affordable housing?).
I sort of agree with *long time Resident.
But I hardly even hear the Airplanes any longer, after a Lifetime of them flying over.
The most noise from S.F. Airport, is found in Burlingame. Ever been to Serramonte Shopping Ctr.
I feel that Palo Alto's (rant) is a distraction. A Distraction taken away from Palo Alto's irritating
tiny Airport that seems mostly to making noise on the Weekends!
They also fall out of the "Air" in East Palo Alto and in the Baylands.
They should do away with that Airport and start building an Exit off of the Dumbarton
Bridge, that should have been built decades ago.
An Exit that should run right down Embarcadero Rd, onto Highway 101.
Mr. Satero’s response is concerning on many fronts. He completely ignores Palo Alto’s concerns. Even though he has said on multiple occasions that Palo Alto is severely impacted by NextGen concentration of planes, he has done nothing to mitigate the problem. His letter being the latest example. His claim that GBAS is about noise reduction is not borne out by the airport’s own testing. Noise increased 7-8dB in some Palo Alto locations. That’s bad. GBAS is about landing more planes, plain and simple. Those planes come in over Palo Alto.
Additionally, for Mr. Satero to ask for only the Roundtable’s support is completely inappropriate when communities outside the Roundtable are impacted. Menlo Park , like Palo Alto will be impacted and voted against the procedures. Further, the member from Menlo Park made a friendly amendment to address some of the concerns. It was seconded. It should have been given a vote by the full membership but was not.
The whole process and the airport’s response are abysmal. Palo Alto needs to recognize it needs to change its strategy. We are SFO’s dumping ground. They shove traffic over the border and ignore the problem.
Seems to me the loudest/most irritating airplanes are out of the Palo Alto and Moffett airports. How about if PA starts to limit the noise out of its own airport? Please.
To echo what other people have said on this thread, "Why do you look at the speck in your brother's eye, but pay no attention to the log in your own eye?" The source of noise pollution in Palo Alto (and East Palo Alto) from airplanes is from the Palo Alto Airport. In addition to the noise from airplanes, we have also seen multiple crashes in the recent past leading to at least 4 deaths and multiple injuries. If Palo Alto is concerned about airplane noise, shutting down PAO is a good first step.
I applaud the City of Palo Alto for advocating for noise monitors!
And what about Ultra Fine Particles? Neither the FAA or EPA are measuring these pollutants and it's their job tot do so.
It is EMBARRASSING that we have all these comments about whose noise is better or worse, or whose eye has specks or logs. Or what someone recalls hearing in 1983.
Noise monitoring would provide objective measurements. All cities should be stepping up to make this happen.
With these latest actions, there is no doubt that SFO is a corrupt organization that is engaging in racketeering. They are systematically moving their air traffic away from the City and County of San Francisco to Palo Alto and other Santa Clara County locales.
The culture of corruption in the City and County of San Francisco and SFO must stop now. It is a disgrace to democracy.
What about Palo Alto Airport is a fair question and it should be on the table. According to the temporary noise monitors PAO is 7% of the traffic over Palo Alto and East Palo Alto, with another 6% from San Carlos Airport. 87% of the traffic is SFO, with flights every 90 seconds during rush hours. (See SFO_Palo_Alto_Short_Term_Noise_Report_2021, available online.)
The reason many of us believe a monitor is important is to provide data -- that the FAA cannot refute -- about all air traffic over us.
East Palo Alto appears to be in the process of joining the SFO Roundtable. Palo Alto should be able to do so as well. And both should work together to address all aviation noise issues over us.
What neighborhoods in Palo Alto are most impacted by this noise issue?
I see the jetliners above but never actually hear them.
Having served on the USS Enterprise, I am aware of how loud jets can be but am wondering whether these noise issues are being exaggerated.
A big part of why Palo Alto got refused to join the Roundtable is because the Rep for most of the cities in the roundtable - Rep Jackie Speier - warned them that Palo Alto is rich and entitled and liable to throw its weight around. I assume the whole Foothills Park debacle made those cities decide she had a point and vote not to include Palo Alto.
Howie, the GBAS report posted on the City website provides the data (link below).
Figures 3-1 and 3-3 Page 22 show the sites where temporary noise monitors were placed
Table E on Page 24 shows the number of noise events at each site from aircraft, It also shows community ambient noise v aircraft noise at each location.
The data clearly shows that areas around Palo Alto are subjected to frequent SFO airplane noise substantially above the community ambient noise levels.
Web Link