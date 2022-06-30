Sleeping man, found with stolen loaded gun in car, arrested

Police arrested a man earlier this week in downtown Palo Alto for allegedly possessing a stolen semi-automatic handgun that was loaded and equipped with a high-capacity magazine.

Officers were on routine patrol at about 3:35 a.m. on Tuesday when they saw a blue 2018 Nissan Altima parked in the red zone next to the 7-Eleven store in the 400 block of Waverley Street. The car's engine was running and a man appeared to be asleep behind the wheel, according to a press release from the Palo Alto Police Department.

"When officers contacted the man, they saw a black handgun in plain view on the front seat within the man's reach," the press release said. "Officers safely detained the man without incident."

The 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the car turned out to be loaded, equipped with a high-capacity magazine. It was reported stolen in Houston, Texas in 2017, police said.

The 21-year-old man was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a loaded firearm, which are both felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon.