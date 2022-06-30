PUBLIC AGENDA: Proposed facade improvements on East Bayshore, changes to restaurant

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of July 5.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board's ad hoc committees plan to review proposed facade improvements at 2858 E. Bayshore Road and changes to the Hummus Mediterranean Kitchen restaurant at Stanford Shopping Center. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.