Fourth of July celebrations return in person to the Peninsula

Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

July 4, 8-11 p.m. - Shoreline Amphitheatre, One Amphitheatre Parkway; San Francisco Symphony at Shoreline Amphiteatre.

Revelers can cap off their Fourth of July celebrations at Shoreline Amphitheatre with a concert and a fireworks spectacular, presented by the San Francisco Symphony. The program will include pieces from children’s movies, such as "Coco" and "Frozen" and, of course, "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Portola Valley

Ice Cream and Brass Band Celebration

July 3, 7-8 p.m. - Ladera Community Church UCC, 3300 Alpine Road.; Ice Cream and Brass Band Celebration

Ladera Community Church hosts a brass band celebration. The event, open to everyone, will also feature an ice cream social. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite ice cream topping to share. Before the event, the church will host an outdoor worship service at 6 p.m. for those interested.

Los Altos Hills

Fourth of July Parade

July 4, 9:30-11 a.m. - Los Altos Town Hall, 26379 Fremont Ave.; Fourth of July Parade

The city of Los Altos Hills presents its 11th annual Fourth of July Parade, starting at the Town Hall on Fremont Avenue. The parade will finish at Gardner Bullis Elementary School, where guests will be treated to watermelon. Parade-goers are asked to leave their fossil-fueled vehicles and horses at home.

East Palo Alto

39th City Anniversary and Independence Day Parade

July 2. Parade starts at 10 a.m. and event runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parade begins at Cesar Chavez-Ravenswood Middle School, 2450 Ralmar Ave. and event takes place at Bell Street Park, 550 Bell St.; 39th Anniversary and Independence Day Parade.

An Independendence Day parade and march for peace kicks off festivities for East Palo Alto as the city marks its 39th anniversary. The parade starts at Cesar Chavez-Ravenswood Middle School and concludes at Bell Street Park, where an event features food, vendors, music, plus games and swimming at the YMCA located in the park.

Woodside

70th Annual Woodside Junior Rodeo

July 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Mounted Patrol of San Mateo County, 521 Kings Mountain Road; The 70th Annual Woodside Junior Rodeo.

Celebrating 70 years, this Woodside tradition will feature events such as barrel racing and pole-bending. For non-competitors, pony rides, a petting zoo and a mechanical bull will be available for entertainment.

Redwood City

Chalk Full of Fun 2022

July 3-4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. - Courthouse Square, Hamilton Street; Chalk Full of Fun.

Visitors can stop by Courthouse Square to check out — or make — some chalk art. Whether professional or amateur, everyone is welcome to draw on the square and on the street, as long as space is available. Those who wish to pre-register can reserve their spot on the website.

Pancake Breakfast

July 4, 8-11 a.m. - Marshall Street fire station, 755 Marshall St.; Pancake Breakfast

The first of many events in Redwood City, the pancake breakfast at the Marshall Street fire station will benefit the Redwood City Firefighters Association. Breakfast is $10.

Fourth of July Festival

July 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Downtown Redwood City; Fourth of July Festival

Visitors to the Redwood City Fourth of July Festival can browse arts and crafts vendor booths for paintings, fine jewelry and pottery and more. On Broadway, families can enjoy face painting and a kids' stage, featuring performances from Phil Ackerly the Magician.

Annual Independence Day Parade

July 4, 10 a.m. start - Downtown Redwood City, at Brewster Avenue and Winslow Street; The Annual Independence Day Parade

The parade, which bills itself as the biggest in Northern California, will get underway at the corner of Brewster Avenue and Winslow Street. The parade route will march around downtown Redwood City and participants will include floats, bands, drill teams and baton corps.

Fireworks Extravaganza

July 4, 9:30 p.m. start - Port of Redwood City, 675 Seaport Blvd.; Redwood City fireworks.

Redwood City will finish its day of festivities with a fireworks display at the Port of Redwood City — a show that's visible around the Midpeninsula.

Foster City

Foster City Fourth of July Celebration

July 4, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Foster City Fourth of July Celebration.

This all-day celebration is complete with food trucks, a family-and-dog parade, family-friendly games and live music at the Leo Ryan Park Amphitheater. Festivities conclude with a fireworks show over the Foster City lagoon.

South Bay and Coastside

Great America Fourth of July Celebration

July 4, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. at California’s Great America, 4701 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara; California’s Great America Fourth of July Celebration.

Great America offers daylong entertainment for all ages. With dozens of roller coasters, a water park, carnival games and more, the amusement park has no shortage of things to do – and it hosts a fireworks display before the park closes for the day. The park is also hosting an all-you-can-eat backyard cookout for the holiday at a cost of $30 per person.

Pacifica Rocket Run

July 4. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. at the Pacifica Community Center, 540 Crespi Drive. Preregistration fee is $20 and day-of registration is $25; Pacifica Rocket Run.

Pacifica hosts its annual 5-mile Rocket Run race. All ages and abilities are welcome.

Half Moon Bay Ol’ Fashioned Parade

July 4, starting at noon on Main Street in Half Moon Bay; Half Moon Bay Ol’ Fashioned 4th of July Parade & Block Party.

Celebrations kick off with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. Attendees can gather on Main Street at noon to see floats, classic cars, horses and more march along the parade route, followed by a performance by the 40-member Sitting Marching Band’s and a block party.

