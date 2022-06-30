Arts

Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti comes to The Guild Theatre

by Jonas Pao / Palo Alto Weekly

Femi Kuti, Mádé Kuti, and Positive Force bring the sounds of Afrobeat to Menlo Park. Courtesy The Guild Theatre.

Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti, his son, Mádé Kuti, and his band Positive Force will be performing at Menlo Park’s Guild Theatre on June 30. The bill also includes DJ Harry Duncan and Baba Kuboye.

The son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, Femi Kuti has made his own name as a world-class musician, with multiple Grammy nominations and performances with the likes of Roy Hargrove, Coldplay and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Femi combines his Afrobeat roots with hints of punk and hip-hop, creating a distinct sound.

While Femi is an accomplished musician, he is also known for his extensive humanitarian work and his use of music to further causes such as AIDS/HIV research and awareness. His most recent album, titled "Stop The Hate," criticizes local governments for "creating chaos" in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.

The Guild Theatre is located at 949 El Camino Real, Menlo Park. Tickets are $56.81 - $100.79 For more information, visit guildtheatre.com

