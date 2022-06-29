Hillsborough couple Bruce and Davina Isackson sentenced in college admissions scam

A couple who pleaded guilty to charges for securing their daughters' admission to college by paying to cheat on entrance exams and creating false athlete profiles in a national scandal was sentenced in Boston federal court on Tuesday.

Bruce Isackson, 65,and Davina Isackson, 58, of Hillsborough were each sentenced to time served in federal prison (approximately one day), one year of probation and 250 hours of community service. Bruce Isackson also was ordered to pay a $7,500 fine, and Davina Isackson was ordered to pay $1,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.

The Isacksons are the last of a group of Bay Area parents and coaches to be sentenced in the scandal, which encompassed 50 people, including coaches, other parents and test administrators nationwide.

The Isacksons pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May 2019. Bruce Isackson also pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS. The Isacksons' sentencing was postponed while they continued to cooperate with the government's investigation.

The Isacksons conspired with college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer, the admitted ringleader behind the nationwide admissions scandal, and others, including university athletic coaches and SAT administrators, in September 2015 to secure their daughters' admission to elite colleges and universities. They paid Singer $600,000 to facilitate cheating on their younger daughter's college entrance exam and obtaining an inflated test score.