Frost Amphitheater fills summer with diverse performances

Live music fans can look forward to an eclectic lineup this summer at Frost Amphitheater. Stanford Live is teaming up with fellow Bay Area arts organizations SFJAZZ, Stanford Jazz Workshop, SF Symphony and SF Ballet for a summer series that spans genres and generations and includes classical, jazz, Latin pop, ballet, rock 'n' roll, R&B and EDM.

The Stanford Live Arts Festival summer series runs through Sept. 24.

The series had been set to open on Friday, June 24, with comedy rock duo Tenacious D, but that show was canceled due to a power outage on the Stanford campus caused by the Edgewood Fire in San Mateo County. With power restored at Stanford, the next show in the summer lineup, with actors and comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short, will go ahead on June 30.

A partnership with SFJAZZ will bring a variety of jazz talents to Frost, such as bassist, singer and composer esperanza spalding on July 14, and a pairing of jazz veterans, Cuban jazz legend Arturo Sandoval and New York-native Latin composer Eddie Palmieri, who perform together on July 23.

Stanford Jazz Workshop closes out its 50th year on July 30 with vocalist Dianne Reeves accompanied both by her own quintet and the Stanford Jazz Workshop 50th Anniversary Band.