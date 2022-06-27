News

Bay restoration project gets $1M grant for flood control

Funding would go toward protecting properties in East Palo Alto, Menlo Park

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 27, 2022, 12:22 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A view from a two-lane frontage road along Bayfront Expressway with the Dumbarton Bridge in the background. Embarcadero Media file photo by Michelle Le.

A project to protect and restore more than 500 acres of critical shore area habitats in East Palo Alto and Menlo Park received a $1 million grant from the San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority, the San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority, announced on Friday, June. 24.

The grant will help fund the Strategy to Advance Flood Protection, Ecosystems and Recreation along San Francisco (SAFER) Bay Project, leading up to the preparation of an environmental impact report.

This grant will enable the creek authority to evaluate ways to protect 4,900 parcels in the two San Mateo County cities from tidal flooding and sea level rise and help protect and restore more than 500 acres of critical shoreline habitats. Improving recreational access is also part of the project.

"We are grateful for this funding and are excited to advance the environmental and technical studies needed for the SAFER Bay project. We are eager to establish our outreach program and to hear and learn from our diverse community of stakeholders," Tess Byler, SAFER senior project manager, said in the statement.

The creek authority is a local government agency comprising the cities of East Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Palo Alto, the Santa Clara Valley Water District and the San Mateo County Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District. It works to protect residents of Menlo Park, East Palo Alto and Palo Alto from creek and tidal flooding and enhance wildlife habitats while improving recreation.

More information about the creek authority and its project can be found at sfcjpa.org.

