News

Santa Clara County makes price gouging on infant formula illegal

New ordinance restrictions enforceability of county's restrictions

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sun, Jun 26, 2022, 8:40 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors outlawed price gouging on infant formula on June 7, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

In response to the nationwide infant formula shortage, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors adopted an urgency ordinance to stop price gouging at a meeting earlier this month.

The ordinance extends the enforceability of the county's price gouging restrictions through the duration of the emergency. The county initially proclaimed a local emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020, which made price gouging of consumer products prohibited, but only for 180 days after the county first proclaimed the emergency.

The new ordinance will extend anti-price gouging restrictions until 30 days after the emergency has concluded.

"It can be really tough to buy formula these days, and some young children require formula to survive," Supervisor Joe Simitian said Wednesday in a statement. "I know we can't control supply chain issues, but we can send a clear message to price gougers — who are buying up formula to resell it at a higher price ­— that price gouging won't be allowed."

Price gouging is a criminal offense punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months. Prior to the board's June 7 decision, there was no enforcement tool to pursue and punish price gouging on infant formula in Santa Clara County, according to the statement.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"Exacerbating the nationwide supply problem, reports indicate that bad actors are engaging in widespread practices to buy up and then resell infant formula at a steep markup," county Counsel James R. Williams said in his recommendation for the ordinance. "This bulk purchasing and hoarding of supplies contributes to shortages. Reselling those scarce supplies at predatory prices also exacerbates inequalities in our community, because some families simply can't afford to buy formula at an inflated price even if they have an infant who desperately needs it."

For resources on how to find infant formula or a local milk bank, visit the State of California's infant formula webpage.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important political news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Santa Clara County makes price gouging on infant formula illegal

New ordinance restrictions enforceability of county's restrictions

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sun, Jun 26, 2022, 8:40 am

In response to the nationwide infant formula shortage, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors adopted an urgency ordinance to stop price gouging at a meeting earlier this month.

The ordinance extends the enforceability of the county's price gouging restrictions through the duration of the emergency. The county initially proclaimed a local emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020, which made price gouging of consumer products prohibited, but only for 180 days after the county first proclaimed the emergency.

The new ordinance will extend anti-price gouging restrictions until 30 days after the emergency has concluded.

"It can be really tough to buy formula these days, and some young children require formula to survive," Supervisor Joe Simitian said Wednesday in a statement. "I know we can't control supply chain issues, but we can send a clear message to price gougers — who are buying up formula to resell it at a higher price ­— that price gouging won't be allowed."

Price gouging is a criminal offense punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months. Prior to the board's June 7 decision, there was no enforcement tool to pursue and punish price gouging on infant formula in Santa Clara County, according to the statement.

"Exacerbating the nationwide supply problem, reports indicate that bad actors are engaging in widespread practices to buy up and then resell infant formula at a steep markup," county Counsel James R. Williams said in his recommendation for the ordinance. "This bulk purchasing and hoarding of supplies contributes to shortages. Reselling those scarce supplies at predatory prices also exacerbates inequalities in our community, because some families simply can't afford to buy formula at an inflated price even if they have an infant who desperately needs it."

For resources on how to find infant formula or a local milk bank, visit the State of California's infant formula webpage.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.