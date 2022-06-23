'This is a big deal': Local kids 6 months and older get COVID vaccines at new Mountain View clinic

NEWS ALERT: First suspected monkeypox case reported in Santa Clara County

"This site came up very quickly," said Sheila Tuna, director of COVID-19 mass testing and operations. "We just signed the lease last Tuesday and transformed it and opened it up into a vaccine clinic within the week, because we knew these approvals were coming really quickly."

Brinker's son is one of a few hundred children ages 6 months to 5 years old who have received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Santa Clara County Public Health Department's newest vaccination site in Mountain View, which opened Tuesday. The site at 435 San Antonio Road is currently open by appointment. Anyone 6 months or older can now receive a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 shot following approvals last week from two federal agencies: the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"He actually has two major medical issues: he's got a hole in his heart, and he has only one kidney," a teary-eyed Brinker told this news organization. "So we had no idea throughout this virus what would even happen if he got it. To have two and a half years of just 'we don't know' — and the socialization, the lack of it, not having him go out and be able to hang out with other kids — it's just been really hard. This is a big deal."

"We're excited for people coming out to get their children vaccinated," Tuna said. "This is the last group that we've been waiting for, so a lot of excited children are coming out here and we're happy to have this open for the community."

As parents arrived with toddlers in tow on Wednesday, they moved quickly and efficiently through the site with little to no wait time or line. The check-in process takes a few minutes before patients move into the vaccination area. There's a recommended 15 minute waiting period after receiving the shot, and the site has tables set up where kids can doodle while they wait.

Kids as young as 6 months, the youngest age allowed to get inoculated, got their shots on Wednesday. Parent Jon Thacker said it was a relief to know his 6-month-old son, Sebastian, could get the vaccine so early in his life. As licensed vocational nurse Monica Somawang administered the shot, Sebastian barely noticed the needle go in and didn't bat an eye.

"We're traveling on Saturday to a different country for a trip that we've been waiting for for three years," du Manoir said. "She's 2 and a half and she hasn't met family. It's just starting to feel like maybe we can do things safely and be OK."

'This is a big deal': Local kids 6 months and older get COVID vaccines at new Mountain View clinic

'It's just starting to feel like maybe we can do things safely and be OK.'