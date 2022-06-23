News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Potential expansion of Mitchell Park dog park; Housing Element discussion

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 23, 2022, 4:34 pm 0
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of June 27.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the establishment of the Urban Forest Ad Hoc Committee and potential expansion of the Mitchell Park dog park. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to continue its discussion of the city's proposed Housing Element for the 2023-2031 planning period. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. A link to the full agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

