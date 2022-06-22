Stanford cancels classes due to power outage

A power failure caused by damage to transmission equipment from the Edgewood Fire in San Mateo County has caused Stanford University to cancel classes on Wednesday, according to the university.

Stanford sent out an alert on Tuesday afternoon, announcing that one of PG&E's main transmission lines feeding the campus was reportedly down. Efforts were underway to try to transfer power to an alternate line, according to AlertSU, the university's emergency alert system.

The university later announced it was canceling summer session classes, conferences and day camps. Madera Grove, Children's Center of the Stanford Community and Stock Farm Road child care facilities are also closed due to the continued outage.

Cellular service also is affected in some parts of campus and the university distributed flashlights to student residences that are without generator power.

Employees who work on the main Stanford campus are being encouraged to work from home. Operations at Stanford Redwood City, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and the Stanford Research Park are not affected by the outage.