Palo Alto passes emergency law to restrict firearms shops

Staff warned, however, that other city locations could become available for firearms shops if, for example, a massage parlor shuts down and the 250-foot rule no longer applies. Under prior rules, a firearms shop would be automatically granted permission to open in these areas. Under the new one, it would face the additional hurdle of obtaining a conditional-use permit.

Locations where a firearms dealership could be established are limited to Stanford Research Park; the commercial area on Embarcadero Road east of U.S. Highway 101; and the industrial and commercial area in south Palo Alto around San Antonio and Charleston roads. Because retail is a conditional use in these areas, a firearms dealership would have already required a conditional-use permit.

Even before the change, city law has required gun dealers to obtain firearm permits before they can operate within the city. Dealerships are prohibited within 250 feet of zoning districts where housing is a principal use, near schools and day care centers, and near massage parlors and adult entertainment establishments. According to planning staff, if a firearms dealer meets these criteria, the city is required to issue a permit.

The City Council unanimously approved a law that would require any firearms dealer to obtain a "conditional-use permit" before they could open a gun store in the city. Prior to the law's adoption, the city's zoning rules treated firearms shops like other retail operations, which made them legal uses in areas where retail is normally allowed.

Responding to a recent surge in gun sales around Santa Clara County, Palo Alto on Tuesday adopted an emergency law that would make it more difficult for firearms dealers to set up shop within the city.

Other neighboring jurisdictions also have recently implemented additional restrictions on firearms sales. Last year, San Mateo County adopted a law that requires gun shops to obtain licenses, which involves an investigation of the applicant by the county manager's office with the assistance of the county sheriff. The ordinance, which applies to unincorporated areas of San Mateo County, also establishes requirements that firearm shops be secure facilities with locked fireproof safes or vaults for the storage of firearms. It also requires them to ensure that ammunition is not accessible to the public when the shops are open.

"Access to firearms has a significant impact on public peace, health and safety," the ordinance states, citing a 2014 review in the Annals of Internal Medicine that concluded that access to firearms within the home doubles the risk that family members will become a victim of homicide and triples the risk of suicide.

The ordinance also notes that between 2002 and 2015, more than 350,000 firearms were sold in Santa Clara County. And in 2020, the number of firearm sales across the U.S. exceeded the previous year by nearly 64%, according to the city.

Annually, more than 23,000 residents die by firearm suicide, 14,000 die by firearm homicide and nearly 500 die from unintentional firearm injuries. The ordinance notes that in California, nearly 4,000 children and teenagers were killed or injured with firearms between 2005 and 2015, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In making the case for the new restrictions, Palo Alto's ordinance points to the high number of U.S. residents who die from gunshot wounds each year.

"From a regulatory standpoint, it's a relatively modest adjustment to the city's existing standard and it aligns Palo Alto with many neighboring jurisdictions that also already require a conditional-use permit for firearms permits," Lait told the council.

Planning Director Jonathan Lait said on Tuesday that with the emergency ordinance in place, city staff will present the change to the Planning and Transportation Commission before returning to the council for passage of a permanent ordinance.

Though Palo Alto currently doesn't have any gun shops, the city recently received an inquiry about permissible locations for firearms dealerships, according to a report from planning staff. That prompted staff to bring the proposed change to the council for approval.

Santa Clara County also requires a license for firearms dealers, which must be submitted for review by the sheriff and the planning director. The county has discretion to deny an application if the applicant is "not of good moral character," according to the ordinance.

"I'm confident this is what the community would want us to do," Cormack said just before the vote.

Palo Alto passes emergency law to restrict firearms shops

City to require conditional-use permits for gun dealerships under new ordinance

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 22, 2022, 2:52 pm

Editorial interns Jonas Pao and Miles Breen contributed to this report.