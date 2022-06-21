Palo Alto council backs design revisions to proposed LifeMoves shelter

But even though Palo Alto has yet to receive the $27 million that it is banking on to make the project possible, city officials remain undeterred. Deputy City Manager Chantal Gaines said Tuesday that the city expects the state agency to announce more Homekey grants in July and the city is hoping to make that list.

The fate of the proposal remains uncertain, with the city still not receiving the Project Homekey grant that it was hoping for to make the project possible. The grant program, which is administered by the state Department of Housing and Community development, distributed $1.2 billion in funding to dozens of projects as of June 1, including rehabilitations of hotels in Mountain View and Redwood City to serve unhoused residences.

The proposal, which is being jointly undertaken by the city and the nonprofit LifeMoves, calls for building the shelter at 1237 San Antonio Road, a city-owned site that is currently used by GreenWaste for sorting deconstruction debris. On Tuesday, the City Council reaffirmed its support for the project and voted unanimously to revise the design, turning the project from a two-story complex to a three-story one.

Council members swiftly approved the design change. Council member Alison Cormack said the new design would benefit both the residents of the new complex and GreenWaste. Council member Stone agreed and noted that a major benefit of the revised design is that residents will no longer have to share a driveway with GreenWaste. He called the new design a "win-win."

Joanne Price, vice president for real estate at LifeMoves, told the council that the new design would allow LifeMoves to use the site more efficiently. The complex, she said, would have "fewer building footprints, fewer foundations and a lot more open pace for the clients who will be staying there."

The project now envisioned is somewhat different from what the City Council approved last December. Under the new design, the LifeMoves project would no longer share a driveway with GreenWaste. And what was formerly a two-story complex with a height of 25 feet and 6 inches will now be a three-story one with a height of just over 38 feet. The project would still feature 88 units, 24 for families and 64 for single individuals.

"This will be the first overnight transitional shelter in Palo Alto," Aubrey Merriman, CEO of LifeMoves, told the council Tuesday. "And for us it's just going to be a shining example of the extension of the work that the city has embarked upon."

"I know we're all struggling to come up with a way to be able to have the sustainable funding for the operations and we'll be partnering with LifeMoves to attempt to come up with the longer-term solutions yet for that need," Burt said.

Mayor Pat Burt called the latest revision "a good advancement on the design and a really valuable project." But he and Council member Tom DuBois each noted that the city will still need to find funding sources to operate the facility once it's constructed.

"The modular units include the shelter units, as well as support structures for programming, case management, storage, and LifeMoves offices," the report states "The project also includes two site-built structures for additional communal space and dining facilities, and site-built elevator control rooms."

As the city awaits word of state funding, LifeMoves is advancing through the city's planning process. In April, the nonprofit applied for applications to relocate the GreenWaste operation to accommodate the housing project and to request an architectural review for its new development. A report from the City Manager's Office notes that the facility will accommodate stays between 90 and 120 days and no more than 180 days. It will be an assembly of modular units and it will incorporate solar panels on the roofs.

"It's not enough to create affordable housing, we need to create housing with dignity," Stone said. "And I don't imagine us creating another affordable project that would basically be in the driveway of trash pickup and collection."

Palo Alto council backs design revisions to proposed LifeMoves shelter

As council awaits decision on grant funding, members approve three-story design for 88-residence project