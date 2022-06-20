More candidates explore run for Palo Alto City Council

The pool of candidates seeking to fill seats on the Palo Alto City Council may soon expand, with three residents recently filing paperwork indicating that they are exploring a run.

Julie Lythcott-Haims, an author, educator and former Stanford University dean of freshmen, last week filed a candidate intention form, according to city records. She declined to comment on her potential candidacy Monday.

Lythcott-Haims is an author of three books: "How to Raise an Adult," the memoir "Real American," and, most recently, "Your Turn: How to be an Adult." A renowned speaker on the topics of race, identity, activism and parenting, she had spent 14 years at Stanford, including 10 as dean of freshmen.

If Lythcott-Haims runs, she will join a field of candidates vying for three open seats, with council members Tom DuBois and Eric Filseth both terming out and council member Alison Cormack opting not to seek a second term.

So far, the only candidate who has publicly announced their candidacy is Ed Lauing, chair of the Planning and Transportation Commission. He may not, however, ultimately be the only City Hall veteran in the race. Lisa Forssell, a member and former chair of the Utilities Advisory Commission, created a campaign committee in April, a clear sign that she is also interested in running.