More candidates explore run for Palo Alto City Council

Julie Lythcott-Haims, Alex Comsa and Lisa Forssell file paperwork for race

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 20, 2022, 2:12 pm 0
Palo Alto City Hall. Embarcadero Media file photo

The pool of candidates seeking to fill seats on the Palo Alto City Council may soon expand, with three residents recently filing paperwork indicating that they are exploring a run.

Julie Lythcott-Haims. Courtesy photo

Julie Lythcott-Haims, an author, educator and former Stanford University dean of freshmen, last week filed a candidate intention form, according to city records. She declined to comment on her potential candidacy Monday.

Lythcott-Haims is an author of three books: "How to Raise an Adult," the memoir "Real American," and, most recently, "Your Turn: How to be an Adult." A renowned speaker on the topics of race, identity, activism and parenting, she had spent 14 years at Stanford, including 10 as dean of freshmen.

If Lythcott-Haims runs, she will join a field of candidates vying for three open seats, with council members Tom DuBois and Eric Filseth both terming out and council member Alison Cormack opting not to seek a second term.

Lisa Forsell. Screenshot from April 06, 2022, meeting of the Utilities Advisory Commission.

So far, the only candidate who has publicly announced their candidacy is Ed Lauing, chair of the Planning and Transportation Commission. He may not, however, ultimately be the only City Hall veteran in the race. Lisa Forssell, a member and former chair of the Utilities Advisory Commission, created a campaign committee in April, a clear sign that she is also interested in running.

Forssell, who works as a producer in the design studio at Apple, has served on the city's utilities commission since 2016. She has played a leading role in advising the council on major initiatives such as the expansion of the fiber system, the adoption of smart meters and the upcoming upgrade of the electric grid.

Forssell said she is seriously considering a run and is now meeting with neighbors and leaders in the city as she explores a possible candidacy. She said she expects to make a decision in the coming weeks.

Alex Comsa. Courtesy of Alex Comsa

Alex Comsa, a real estate agent at Coldwell Banker, also expressed interest in running last month, when he filed papers to form a campaign committee. Comsa told the Weekly on Monday that will be deciding over the next few weeks whether to seek a council seat.

He is currently preparing for a trip to Argentina where his son, a local middle school student and member of Stanford Soccer Club, will be participating in a soccer tournament. Comsa plans to finalize his plans in late July, he said.

Candidates for the council have until Aug. 17 to file their nomination papers.

