Hot temperatures in the forecast prompt Spare the Air alert for Tuesday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air alert for smog on Tuesday.
Hot inland temperatures in the June 21 forecast are expected to combine with motor vehicle exhaust to create increased concentrations of smog.
The alert is the second so far this year.
Officials advise people to carpool or find alternatives to driving to reduce vehicle exhaust in the air.
"As our roadways grow increasingly congested, it's important we all understand the significant health, quality of life and air quality impacts that can be attributed to driving," Sharon Landers, interim executive officer of the Air District, said in a statement.
Officials also suggest completing strenuous activity in the morning, when ozone concentrations are lower because high concentrations can cause congestion, throat irritation and chest pains. It can also trigger illnesses like asthma and is harmful to those with heart and respiratory conditions.
People receive notifications about Spare the Air alerts by registering for emails at sparetheair.org, downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android, finding Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247).
Comments
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Cooling center for any of 1500o unhoused open? And where in Palo Alto is there a cooling center for the elderly who can’t afford running AC and unhoused exposed to extreme heat?