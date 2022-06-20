Hot temperatures in the forecast prompt Spare the Air alert for Tuesday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air alert for smog on Tuesday.

Hot inland temperatures in the June 21 forecast are expected to combine with motor vehicle exhaust to create increased concentrations of smog.

The alert is the second so far this year.

Officials advise people to carpool or find alternatives to driving to reduce vehicle exhaust in the air.

"As our roadways grow increasingly congested, it's important we all understand the significant health, quality of life and air quality impacts that can be attributed to driving," Sharon Landers, interim executive officer of the Air District, said in a statement.