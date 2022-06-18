PUBLIC AGENDA: Budget reviews; update on Project Homekey project

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of June 20.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss threatened litigation from Sobrato Organization over 340 Portage Ave. The council will then consider approving the operation and capital budget for fiscal year 2023; adopting the annual action plan for Community Development Block Grant; approving a 48-townhome development at 2850 West Bayshore Road; and adopt a resolution placing on the 2022 ballot measures instituting a business tax and affirming the city's policy of transferring funds from the gas utility to the general find. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 20, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to consider an ordinance requiring a conditional-use permit to establish a firearms dealer retail use; consider an urgency ordinance imposing a temporary moratorium on approval of development entitlements or building permits that entail the storage, use or handling of hazardous materials within the general manufacturing (GM) district, the research, office and limited manufacturing (ROLM) district and the Research Park (RP) district. The council also will hear an update on the proposed Project Homekey project at 1237 San Antonio Road; and consider a resolution affirming reproductive rights. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board plans to vote on adopting its budget for the 2022-2023 school year, review its Every Student Reads Initiative and get a report on D and F grades from the second semester. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, in the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave. View the full agenda at go.boarddocs.com.