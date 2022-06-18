Around Town: Stanford's Tara VanDerveer reflects on time with Women's Dream Team in new documentary

DRIVEN TO SUCCESS ... The world is getting another look at Stanford University's women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer through "Dream On," a new ESPN "30 for 30" documentary.

The film debuted on Wednesday and captures the story of the 1996 U.S women's basketball team, which won gold at the Summer Olympics and became known as the Women's Dream Team. VanDerveer took a year off from Stanford to serve as head coach of the U.S. team, which helped bring the WNBA to life.

"This team put women's basketball on the map in a way that no other team has," she said in a June 9 interview with "Good Morning America." "(It) was really the basis for the WNBA and the ABL (American Basketball League) at the time, and they just made tremendous sacrifices."

The film features 25 original interviews and never-before-seen archival footage.

"As we celebrate 50 years since Title IX was passed, there is no better time to share the journey of these hidden figures of basketball who opened the doors for future generations of athletes," documentary director Kristen Lappas said in an ESPN press release. "The story of this incredible team — one that won over its many skeptics — transcends sports and speaks to the human condition at large. I'm certain their story will win over audiences too."