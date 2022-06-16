Public Art Commission to review removing Midtown Poetry Wall from art collection

NEWS ALERT: Teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault

"Considering the underlying challenges with the site and findings presented in the condition reports by art conservation specialists, the ongoing impact of a high degree of ultraviolet exposure and considerable regular expenses to maintain the mural in the future, the staff will recommend that commissioners initiate deaccession proceedings as outlined in the City’s Deaccession of Artwork Policy prior to restoring the murals as a temporary artwork," they wrote.

The poetry wall, a series of six painted murals at 2605 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto's Midtown neighborhood, is in need of repair, and city staff is recommending the wall be "deaccessioned," which means the murals would be repaired as temporary artwork but could eventually be destroyed.

Ron LeBlanc, Amelia Saliba Long, Elizabeth Ray Mittmann, Liz Cowie, Sharon Olson and Janice Dabney were the six finalists chosen out of the more than 100 contestants to have their poems, which are 30 words or less and pay tribute to the community, put on the wall. First-place finalist LeBlanc won $250, and the second-place winners received $100 each.

The six murals on the poetry wall each consist of a short poem stenciled onto a different background painted on the south-facing exterior wall of the Walgreens building at Midtown Shopping center. In 2002, the Public Art Commission and the Midtown Residents Association formed an art committee with local poet Elizabeth Biller Chapman and launched a community poetry competition for people residing, working or attending school in Palo Alto and Stanford.

"We don't have a poetry wall anywhere in the city. Midtown is an eclectic neighborhood. This is a unique piece of art, and the concept was unique. It's very easy to paint over it if it's not official anymore," Glanckopf said.

"Midtown always seems to be the poor stepchild of the city in terms of funding," said Annette Glanckopf, a longtime Midtown Residents Association leader who opposes deaccession. She noted the city's investments in many murals and artworks located in areas such as California Avenue.

Residents said the poetry wall is the only one of its kind in the city and is one of few pieces of artwork in the Midtown retail area, and they want it preserved.

In 2021, the city hired Preservation Arts, a Bay Area-based fine art conservation specialist, to assess the murals. The consultant found the murals' latex paint and coating act as a polymer "film," preventing water evaporation in the wall, which caused water damage. The murals also had significant UV-light damage.

By 2010, however, the murals appeared to be in poor overall condition with extensive areas of paint discoloration, blanching and fading, according to the staff report. The city hired a contractor to repaint the murals for $10,135 in 2012.

But the vinyl panels were found to be too costly, with bids between $13,000 to $15,000. The commission decided to paint all six poem murals directly onto the 120-foot by 6-foot wall in 2003, according to the staff report.

The initial project was intended as a temporary display of the five second-place poems, which were to be printed on vinyl material and displayed for six months. LeBlanc's first-place poem was to be painted as a mural thereafter, according to the staff report.

The Public Art Commission meeting will take place on Thursday, June 16, at 7 p.m. The public can attend the meeting in person at the Council Chambers, 250 Hamilton Ave., or virtually on Zoom by dialing 669-900-6833 and using meeting ID: 886 2784 1441. The meeting will also be broadcast live on Cable TV Channel 26 and at midpenmedia.org .

Staff would return to the commission to request approval of funds for the reproduction of the poetry wall murals as temporary artwork. Funds from the Capital Improvement Plan Art in Public Places would be used to recreate the mural.

In their report, city staff concluded that the only appropriate way to proceed with repairing the murals would be to completely remove them and stabilize/prime the wall at a cost estimate of $10,580. The city would then have two options: to completely reproduce the poetry wall by repainting the murals (cost estimates range: $14,957 to $17,950), with an expected life cycle of seven to 10 years; or reproduce the murals on adhesive aluminum at a cost estimate of $12,540, with an expected life cycle of two to three years.

The commissioners held a special meeting on Nov. 4, during which they studied the Preservation Arts condition report, reviewed funds committed to the maintenance of poetry wall murals between 2003 and 2021 and took into consideration public comments. Staff reported that the city has spent $19,465 on the project, commencing with the cash prizes to the poets and for all repairs and assessments.

The water problem should be addressed in the wall before conservation treatment is carried out, otherwise it is likely the murals will need maintenance every few years to repair new areas of damage, according to the assessment.

"An extensive conservation treatment would be required to stabilize and restore the murals, however, treatment cannot prevent future cracking, blistering, and paint loss in new areas, and issues are likely to be ongoing," the Preservation Arts assessment noted.

Public Art Commission to review removing Midtown Poetry Wall from art collection

Residents: Wall is 'unique piece of art' and should be maintained