Juneteenth celebrations on the Peninsula

Festivities for Juneteenth are planned throughout the Peninsula, with outdoor festivals, art exhibitions and more.
Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S., and specifically marks June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas were finally declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.
Last year, President Joe Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Here's where to catch some of the celebrations on the Peninsula:
The city of East Palo Alto holds a Juneteenth Music & Food Festival on June 18, with music, dancing, kids' activities, an artisan market and food. The musical lineup includes Junior Toots, Dos Four & Gambizi and Ariel Marin
Visitors can also take part in a free COVID vaccination clinic nearby.
Community organization Justice Vanguard hosts the Los Altos Juneteenth Festival on June 19 at Hillview Park in Los Altos featuring art, music, food, beer and wine, guest speakers and games.
From Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19, South Bay-based artist collective Local Color has teamed up with Showing up for Racial Justice at Sacred Heart (SURJ @ Sacred Heart) for a Juneteenth Pop-up Gallery at the Odd Fellows Lodge in Mountain View. The show features works by artists who participated in RISE SJ: Murals of Solidarity, a mural project that focused on "art as a vehicle for social justice alongside the Black Lives Matter movement of summer 2020," according to the Local Color website. Prints of the murals will be available for sale, with 25% of the proceeds going to social justice organizations.
Stanford University hosts a variety of Juneteenth events, including a worship service on June 19 with the Rev. Dr. Valerie Miles-Tribble; a collaborative art project June 20 on the campus and June 21 at Stanford Redwood City, in which participants can decorate a star and add it to an installation inspired by the Juneteenth flag; and "Celebrating Juneteenth Through Food," with an online cooking session on June 22 and an in-person cooking conversation on June 23.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.