Juneteenth celebrations on the Peninsula

Festivities for Juneteenth are planned throughout the Peninsula, with outdoor festivals, art exhibitions and more.

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S., and specifically marks June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas were finally declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Here's where to catch some of the celebrations on the Peninsula:

The city of East Palo Alto holds a Juneteenth Music & Food Festival on June 18, with music, dancing, kids' activities, an artisan market and food. The musical lineup includes Junior Toots, Dos Four & Gambizi and Ariel Marin