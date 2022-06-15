Palo Alto PE teacher charged with sexually assaulting student in 2001

A Palo Alto Unified School District physical education teacher has been charged with sexual assault on a female student over 20 years ago, police said Wednesday afternoon.
The teacher, Peter Michael Colombo, 55, of Redwood City, was taken into custody on Wednesday after he self-surrendered to law enforcement, Palo Alto police said in a press release.
Palo Alto Unified administrators notified police in late January after receiving an email reporting that Colombo, who currently works at the school, allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old sixth grader in the locker room at the former Jordan Middle School in 2001. The school, which has been renamed Greene Middle School, is located at 750 N. California Ave. The assault allegedly took place during the 2001-2002 school year.
District administrators immediately placed the teacher on administrative leave. An investigation by police and the school district found that the girl, who is now in her 30s, was allegedly assaulted during lunch period. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office filed one felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child against Colombo on Monday and a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge signed a warrant for his arrest Tuesday, according to police.
Colombo surrendered at the Palo Alto Police Department on Wednesday and was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.
In a statement, Palo Alto Unified School District administrators said the district was notified of Colombo's arrest on Wednesday. Colombo has not been allowed on any school campus since he was placed on administrative leave in January. The district worked collaboratively with police investigators, it said.
"PAUSD fully supports the PAPD request to report any information people may have about the allegations and to report any inappropriate personal experiences, regardless of the amount of time that may have passed. PAUSD treats all allegations seriously. Confidentiality was required to protect the integrity of the initial investigation at the request of PAPD," the district said.
Colombo coached baseball starting at Palo Alto High School in 1998 and was the head coach from 2000 to 2005. After a brief hiatus, he returned to coach at the high school in 2011, according to a 2017 profile in the Palo Alto High School newspaper The Campanile.
He has taught in the Palo Alto Unified School District for 24 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also taught at Kennedy Middle School in the Redwood City School District for 11 months in 1997 to 1998 and for more than three years at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo from 1991 to 1995.
Police said they are not aware of any additional victims. Detectives encourage anyone who may have been victimized to contact the Palo Alto Police Department. Anyone with information about the incident or Colombo is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
Comments
Registered user
Barron Park
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Campanile Magazine: Web Link
"Colombo’s love for coaching comes from his love for working with kids. Because he was so passionate, for a few years at Paly as a head coach, Colombo even worked without pay.. . .“I didn’t care,” Colombo said. “You’re not doing it for the money, you’re doing it because you love kids.”
Registered user
Meadow Park
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Might want to look into why he took a "hiatus" from the district. Did it have anything to do with his "interactions" with students? Was the district aware of this and quietly let him walk away before bringing him back? I would not be surprised if this was the case.
6 years is more than a "brief hiatus".
Registered user
another community
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Better late than never. I wonder how many other victims are out there. I don't believe this happens only "once."
Registered user
Palo Alto High School
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
@Samuel L: The hiatus was a personal issue, had nothing to do with this subject.
My kids graduated from the PAUSD system, through Jordan and Paly. Columbo is an awesome coach and teacher, all the kids liked him. I am so saddened to read this, still processing it. I don't understand how a student could two decades later have a good case against him, there were no mobile phones in 2001. How do we know it's not a false accusation?
Registered user
South of Midtown
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Thank you to the woman who is brave enough to file her case even after a two decades. I hope she will inspire others to speak up on this very difficult topic.
Registered user
Meadow Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
@me
Yes, a personal issue. If I remember correctly from when my kids were in school and had him as a teacher, it was some sort of nervous breakdown. They used to come home with odd stories about Columbia often.
There are not many examples of a child molesting tracker that was NOT liked by their students.
What do mobile phones have to do with anything? Only crimes that are recorded are believable now????
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
@Me, give the District Attorneys office and the others involved in the investigation some credit. They've been working since January and know what evidence they have. They did not arrest and jail Colombo over a mere accusation. Cell phones may not have been common but other types of corroborating evidence still existed.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I sincerely hope the evidence is strong. There have been too many cases lately where the
accusation was withdrawn after the damage had already been done. It seems the person gave himself in to police and we have to wait and see if this is because he is admitting guilt or feels that there is no real case against him.
If as we must suppose he is innocent until proven guilty it really doesn't matter. It seems the mud slinging has already started. If he is in fact innocent, is it really possible now for him to get his life back? After all, he will never teach again.