News

Ravenswood's $110 million school bond measure set to pass

Unofficial results show Measure I gains 70% approval

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 14, 2022, 12:43 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A renovated classroom at Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School in East Palo Alto on March 2, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Ravenswood City School District's $110 million school bond measure to renovate classrooms is set to pass with 70% approval, according to results posted Monday, June 13.

The results show Measure I has 69% of voters in support (959 votes) and around 30% of voters against (419 votes), with little change from election night according to the San Mateo County Elections Office. The measure requires 55% approval to pass.

"While there are still more ballots to be counted, we are cautiously optimistic about the overall results," Ravenswood's Chief Business Officer Will Eger said in a Friday, June 10, email. "We are immensely grateful for and humbled by this strong show of support from our community. If these results stand, we are excited to continuing the conversation with our community about how to invest these funds transparently and effectively to make all of our classrooms ready for today and tomorrow."

The funds would also go toward replacing aging portables, upgrading classroom technology, school security and accessibility for disabled students, providing sports fields and recreation space for after-school programs, creating preschool classrooms and replacing aging water pipes and drinking fountains.

The district's 2015 facilities master plan identified $300 million in facilities needs.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The school board has yet to determine which elementary school it would begin upgrading if the measure is approved.

The only results not included are conditional voter registration or provisional ballots, along with a portion of vote-by-mail ballots received in the mail after June 2,

and a portion of vote-by-mail ballots dropped off at vote centers or drop boxes after June 2.

The next results will be released at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15. The Elections Office plans to certify the results on July 7.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local education news. Become a member today.
Join

Ravenswood's $110 million school bond measure set to pass

Unofficial results show Measure I gains 70% approval

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 14, 2022, 12:43 pm

The Ravenswood City School District's $110 million school bond measure to renovate classrooms is set to pass with 70% approval, according to results posted Monday, June 13.

The results show Measure I has 69% of voters in support (959 votes) and around 30% of voters against (419 votes), with little change from election night according to the San Mateo County Elections Office. The measure requires 55% approval to pass.

"While there are still more ballots to be counted, we are cautiously optimistic about the overall results," Ravenswood's Chief Business Officer Will Eger said in a Friday, June 10, email. "We are immensely grateful for and humbled by this strong show of support from our community. If these results stand, we are excited to continuing the conversation with our community about how to invest these funds transparently and effectively to make all of our classrooms ready for today and tomorrow."

The funds would also go toward replacing aging portables, upgrading classroom technology, school security and accessibility for disabled students, providing sports fields and recreation space for after-school programs, creating preschool classrooms and replacing aging water pipes and drinking fountains.

The district's 2015 facilities master plan identified $300 million in facilities needs.

The school board has yet to determine which elementary school it would begin upgrading if the measure is approved.

The only results not included are conditional voter registration or provisional ballots, along with a portion of vote-by-mail ballots received in the mail after June 2,

and a portion of vote-by-mail ballots dropped off at vote centers or drop boxes after June 2.

The next results will be released at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15. The Elections Office plans to certify the results on July 7.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.