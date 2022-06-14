Ravenswood's $110 million school bond measure set to pass

The Ravenswood City School District's $110 million school bond measure to renovate classrooms is set to pass with 70% approval, according to results posted Monday, June 13.

The results show Measure I has 69% of voters in support (959 votes) and around 30% of voters against (419 votes), with little change from election night according to the San Mateo County Elections Office. The measure requires 55% approval to pass.

"While there are still more ballots to be counted, we are cautiously optimistic about the overall results," Ravenswood's Chief Business Officer Will Eger said in a Friday, June 10, email. "We are immensely grateful for and humbled by this strong show of support from our community. If these results stand, we are excited to continuing the conversation with our community about how to invest these funds transparently and effectively to make all of our classrooms ready for today and tomorrow."

The funds would also go toward replacing aging portables, upgrading classroom technology, school security and accessibility for disabled students, providing sports fields and recreation space for after-school programs, creating preschool classrooms and replacing aging water pipes and drinking fountains.

The district's 2015 facilities master plan identified $300 million in facilities needs.