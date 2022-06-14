Boy, 15, dies in East Palo Alto shooting Monday night

A 15-year-old boy died in a shooting Monday night in East Palo Alto, according to police.
Officers responded at 9:04 p.m. to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation in the 1900 block of Manhattan Avenue and arrived to find the boy near an alley. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there, police said.
The name of the boy who died is not yet being released.
Police said two male suspects were seen running toward Woodland Avenue following the shooting. No arrests have been made in the case and no suspect descriptions were available as of Tuesday morning.
Monday's shooting marks the city's second homicide this year.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call or text 650-409-6792 or to send an email to [email protected] Tips can be made anonymously.
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
The saddest news ever.
For this boy, whose life was cut short, his family, and for our neighbor, East Palo Alto.
I know - words are so easy to say. But it’s all I have, other than - stop. Just stop.
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
Most shootings in EPA are a result of the drug trade, and EPA's been a drug hotspot mainly because people from PA, Stanford, MP, Ath and Los Altos go there to get their fix, or from people who work out of EPA.
The solution to gun violence is... STOP USING DRUGS!
Registered user
Menlo Park
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Chris G Zaharias, while there is truth to your statement and I assume no malice, I would suggest that this is not the point here. That block (not sure the exact address) is two blocks from my house. Those are family apartments occupied by normal people with no obvious signs of drug traffic. It is also on one of two roads by which everyone in the neighborhood must pass whether on foot or by car. There is no information about where this unfortunate 15yr old lives or why he was there. It could have been my son or daughter just walking by. Don't make assumptions.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
15 years old...This news makes my heart ache. I am praying for comfort for his friends and family in their time of devastating loss and grief. I am so very sorry to hear this awful news. May his memory be a blessing.
Guns kill. They don't have much use for anything else. Greater restrictions on them would be a very good thing. I wish federal legislators would get more serious about getting that done. There are more restrictions for adopting a puppy than for buying a gun. This boy should be alive.
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Governor Gavin Newsom was called out for calling gangs gangs! He then backtracked on that language for political reasons.
But facts are facts.
I fully support all gang enhancement measures when (or if, I should say) charges are filed against criminal shooters - but it’s not currently politically correct in California. Politicians here are not being honest.
Look at the downtown Sacramento mass shooting: belatedly, quietly the politicians had to acknowledge it WAS gangs: those shot and those who did the shooting WERE criminal gang members.