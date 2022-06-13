News

East Palo Alto Senior Center to reopen after two-year COVID-19 hiatus

City to mark occasion with ceremony on June 17

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 13, 2022, 3:09 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

After a two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the East Palo Alto Senior Center is set to reopen on June 17, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo by Magali Gauthier.

The East Palo Alto Senior Center will be reopening on Friday, June 17, after shutting down for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced.

The Senior Center, located at 560 Bell St., will resume all operations, programs and services, according to the city.

"No one ever expected that a pandemic would occur nor that it would last over two years," said Millicent Grant, executive director of the center. "Thankfully, the senior center had and continues to provide food for the seniors that are shut-in."

East Palo Alto Mayor Ruben Abrica was equally as excited about the reopening.

"With this joint reopening, we will strengthen the collaboration of city, county and Senior Center Incorporated to provide more services to our multicultural senior community."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The official reopening will take place on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be a ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with musical performances and a recognition of senior honorees. Food and drinks will be provided.

The mayor will be in attendance, along with other elected county officials, East Palo Alto City Council members, and seniors, of course.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks despite their vaccination status. Social distancing will also be respected.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

East Palo Alto Senior Center to reopen after two-year COVID-19 hiatus

City to mark occasion with ceremony on June 17

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 13, 2022, 3:09 pm

The East Palo Alto Senior Center will be reopening on Friday, June 17, after shutting down for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced.

The Senior Center, located at 560 Bell St., will resume all operations, programs and services, according to the city.

"No one ever expected that a pandemic would occur nor that it would last over two years," said Millicent Grant, executive director of the center. "Thankfully, the senior center had and continues to provide food for the seniors that are shut-in."

East Palo Alto Mayor Ruben Abrica was equally as excited about the reopening.

"With this joint reopening, we will strengthen the collaboration of city, county and Senior Center Incorporated to provide more services to our multicultural senior community."

The official reopening will take place on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be a ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with musical performances and a recognition of senior honorees. Food and drinks will be provided.

The mayor will be in attendance, along with other elected county officials, East Palo Alto City Council members, and seniors, of course.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks despite their vaccination status. Social distancing will also be respected.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.