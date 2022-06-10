PUBLIC AGENDA: Utilities rate changes; proposed automobile dealership

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of June 13.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to hold a retreat to discuss the ARB Award winners, discuss the board's bylaws and consider whether any procedural changes might be needed. The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 13, the Community Meeting Room in City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the lawsuit from Miriam Green pertaining to transfers of funds from the gas utility to the general fund. The council will then consider rate changes and financial plans for the wastewater, water, gas, electric and fiber utilities and a proposal to increase the stormwater management fee by 4.2%. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 13, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss an audit of the city's management of its agreements with nonprofits. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. A link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 899 9720 6541.