PV Palooza showcases a dozen Peninsula bands

The hills will be alive all day Saturday with the sounds of local music, when a new summer music festival launches in Portola Valley. The first PV Palooza, organized by the Portola Valley Cultural Arts Committee, takes place June 11, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Portola Valley Town Center.

"Basically, the whole intent of PV Palooza is to create a music festival that is completely local," said John Badger, chair of the Portola Valley Cultural Arts Committee.

PV Palooza highlights the abundance of local talent, with a dozen bands featuring musicians from Portola Valley and neighboring towns such as Woodside performing a wide variety of music, including bluegrass, rock, jazz, Americana and alternative.

The event was originally slated for the summer of 2020, but had to be put on hold due to COVID. The festival is a new initiative organized by the committee, which also hosts a monthly summer concert series also held at the Town Center — that series kicks off this year on July 14.

PV Palooza aims to give a sense of enjoying a local band, and maybe seeing a musician friend perform, in an intimate club setting, but without the late hours and sometimes sticky floors, Badger said, noting that's nothing against the club experience, which he also enjoys.