Local peace activists protest nuclear warfare at downtown rally

The rally was primarily organized by Cherrill Spencer, a member of the Peninsula and Palo Alto chapters of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) in conjunction with other efforts around the nation through the Nuclear Ban Treaty Collaborative. On Tuesday, other anti-nuclear activists across the country protested the weaponry while promoting the Ban Treaty.

Flyers available at the rally explained that the United Nations took a leap toward a world without nuclear weapons by passing the treaty in July 2017. Although 86 nations subsequently signed the Ban Treaty, none of the nine countries who actually own nuclear weapons, including the U.S. and Russia, have followed suit.

The demonstration, held outside the Hamilton Avenue post office, presented passersby with an action item: Sign a petition that calls for President Joe Biden and the U.S. Senate to support the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons , also referred to as the Ban Treaty. The treaty mandates that its state parties do not "develop, test, produce, manufacture, otherwise acquire, possess or stockpile nuclear weapons."

"It makes me feel better that I can see myself doing things," Spencer said. "This may be a long journey, but one can be optimistic by being able to say for 77 years we haven't had a nuclear weapon set off in anger."

Spencer cited the summit between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin in June 2021 when they released a Joint Statement on Strategic Stability as an example of the type of progress that keeps her optimistic in the long run.

Adams emphasized the importance of local and small-scale action, especially given Palo Alto's ties to the nuclear industry, saying that residents should be involved with the issue. She pointed out that, unlike neighboring Menlo Park and East Palo Alto, Palo Alto is not a member of the organization Mayors for Peace, which works on a global scale to unite cities in the charge for a world without nuclear weapons. Spencer said that Palo Alto, as well as the Bay Area, houses a significant number of corporations and facilities that work in the weapons industry and carry out Department of Defense contracts, such as Lockheed Martin. As a result, she believes that Palo Alto is more likely to be subjected to nuclear warfare if countries such as Russia choose to use their supply.

Judy Adams, who has been a member of WILPF since the 1970s, said that, although the organization has taken up a variety of social, political, economic and cultural causes throughout its existence, it began primarily as a peace advocacy group. The organization holds weekly silent vigils outside of Town & Country Village for timely issues, such as supporting Ukraine or women's reproductive rights. The recent war in Ukraine has mobilized communities globally to protest against injustices, building upon a larger anti-nuclear weaponry movement that has been contentious since the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima. As a result of its principles, advocating for nuclear disarmament has been one of the core focuses of the group for quite some time.

Local peace activists protest nuclear warfare at downtown rally

Group urges community members to support UN treaty that seeks ban on nuclear weapons