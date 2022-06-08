Palo Alto passes law to protect more trees

"While the city's tree canopy is mature, abundant and vibrant, it is also at risk," the letter stated. "Mature trees, especially native oaks, are being lost parcel-by-parcel due to development. In addition, neighborhoods face disparities in canopy cover, and climate-change impacts are already being felt."

More critically, the new rules specify that most local trees would now be deemed protected when their diameter grows to 15 inches, well below the current standard of 36 inches. For six of the species on the protected list, the threshold would be 11.5 inches. The only exception is the redwood, which would be subject to the standard of 18 inches.

By a 5-2 vote, with council members Alison Cormack and Greg Tanaka dissenting, the council supported the first revision to the city's tree-protection ordinance in more than 20 years. The ordinance adds four tree species — bigleaf maple, incense cedar, blue oak and California blue oak — to a roster of protected trees that currently only includes the coast live oak, the valley oak and the coast redwood.

Seeking to preserve the city's urban forest, the Palo Alto City Council moved on Monday to roughly triple the number of trees that would be classified as "protected" and to impose new requirements for developers seeking to remove these trees.

Applicants looking to develop or demolish would also now need to hire an arborist who would submit a statement disclosing whether any protected trees exist on the property and describing these trees.

But others suggested that the ordinance is too rigid when it comes to new prohibition on tree removals. Under the new rules, a property owner would still be able to remove a tree that is dead, hazardous or deemed a nuisance. And someone looking to remove a tree as part of a development project would have to demonstrate that there is no financially feasible alternative to preserve this tree.

Supporters of the new ordinance argued that the lack of information is precisely the problem. The current ordinance is so weak, said resident Winter Dellenbach, that the vast majority of private trees can be cut down for no reason and without any permits or accountability.

The city currently doesn't have any data on how many trees it loses to development each year. This information gap caused some frustration for some council members, who were unsure how much benefit the city would be getting from the increased expenditures and enforcement that the new law would require. Public Works staff estimate that the city would need to add about two and a half positions at an annual cost of about $300,000, though fee increases would cover about 50% of that cost.

Given the feedback, Cormack and Tanaka both supported sending the ordinance for additional reviews by the Planning and Transportation Commission and the Parks and Recreation Commission. But their colleagues agreed that it's time to act, noting that the parks commission and the Architectural Review Board had already vetted and unanimously endorsed the new ordinance.

"If you're doing a project on a 10,000-square-foot lot, and there's a tree in the back corner but you're doing an addition or remodel in front of the house, you still need to get an arborist report for the entire property even if there is no tree within the proximity of the work," Popp said. "It's really going to create additional process, additional complexity, additional cost for homeowners."

Architect Randy Popp urged the council to make sure that the new ordinance doesn't conflict with state laws that empower property owners to construct accessory dwelling units. He also suggested that the requirement to hire a designated arborist for most projects is an "enormous overreach."

Tiffany Griego, managing director at Stanford Research Park, warned the council on Monday that these rules could lead to unintended consequences. Numerous projects at Stanford Research Park would have been thwarted, she said, if the ordinance had been in effect at the time that they were undertaken. This includes developments such as Mayfield Place, an affordable-housing complex, and the Mayfield Soccer Complex near the corner of El Camino Real and Page Mill Road.

"Not all trees will be saved — that has never been a realistic goal," said former Mayor Karen Holman, a supporter of the new ordinance. "But rather to highlight the value and seek the achievable rather than follow the pattern of more mundane, even cookie-cutter, least expensive options that we see up and down El Camino and too often in our neighborhoods."

Supporters of the effort argued that while the ordinance will not save every tree from removal, it will encourage developers and architects to come up with creative solutions when crafting their projects — ones that integrate the trees into their designs and take advantage of the benefits these trees offer.

"I think Palo Alto is thinking forward in ensuring a cooler city by planting more trees, by preserving and maintaining the mature trees that we have here at this time," Kou said.

Most of his colleagues agreed. Council member Tom DuBois called the ordinance revision one of the most important updates that the city has undertaken in his years on the council. Vice Mayor Lydia Kou, who made the motion to approve the ordinance, cited the environmental benefits of expanding and preserving the canopy throughout the city.

Even though the new law will not lead to new trees being planted, council member Greer Stone argued that protecting existing trees is just as critical. In advocating for the ordinance, he cited the adage: "A penny saved is a penny earned."

Palo Alto passes law to protect more trees

City expands list of protected trees despite concerns that new rules would stifle development