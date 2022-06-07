Incumbent Jeff Rosen takes considerable early lead in Santa Clara County district attorney's race

Rosen, 54, who has been county DA since 2011, ran on his record as a "pragmatic progressive" who has beefed up victims' services and created programs for defendants of low-level crimes to reduce recidivism.

If Rosen's lead sticks, he could win the contest outright without the need for another contest in the general election this fall. Voters select the top two candidates to face off in November unless one contender garners more than 50% of the votes and is thus declared the winner.

By 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Rosen had garnered 59.34% of the vote to Chung's 23.93% and Khan's 16.73%, with 48% of all ballots counted, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters website.

Voters appeared to be less interested in radical change on either end of the spectrum than in maintaining an even-handed status quo, with Rosen's mix of "pragmatic progressivism."

Chung, 33, the self-proclaimed "moderate" candidate of the three, was terminated by Rosen's office and ran against his former boss. He would focus on policy and structural changes within the DA's office to streamline prosecutions. He would assign the same prosecutor to handle all phases of a case rather than having multiple prosecutors involved at various stages

He campaigned on making major shifts in how cases are prosecuted, starting with juveniles, who he would not prosecute as adults. He would work to end cash bail and seek to have records of most offenders expunged if they served their sentences. But his message of radical reform appears thus far not to have strongly resonated with voters.

Khan, 39, is the son of Muslim immigrants who raised him and his siblings in Milpitas and San Jose. He ran on a big-picture reform platform of radical change and has said he would greatly reduce prosecutions by amping up special services programs to attack the root causes of crime.

If elected to a fourth term, Rosen said he would focus more on gun violence and keeping guns out of the hands of felons and individuals with domestic violence restraining orders.

He developed multiple specialized units to address specific problem areas of crime, including tackling an increase in serial burglaries and robberies and the recent spate of smash-and-grab retail burglaries, in addition to creating a major Crime and Drug Trafficking Unit that targets the fentanyl trade and organized crime.

"Although I disagree with their political positions, I respect the Democratic principle of those who also ran for this vital job. I hope they continue to use their passion to help people.

"Santa Clara County leads the way in technology, diversity, and the smart and balanced way we strive to handle criminal justice. Today's vote once again shows there is a mandate for safety and fairness. Not one at the expense of the other, but both," he said.

Rosen's financial war chest is also exponentially larger than Chung's and Khan's. He had more than $445,000 to Khan's roughly $118,000 and Chung's more than $18,000.

"I'm still curious about what the rest of the night will look like," he said.

"We ran a very value-based, authentic and principled campaign," that has shone a light on inequity, mass incarceration and the need for mental health and other services and reforms, he said.

"Public safety and criminal justice reform won today — smart justice won today. Now it's back to work. I look forward with determination to face our many 21st century challenges, including gun violence, hate crime, racial disproportionality, and property crime. From Palo Alto to Gilroy, we are bending the arc toward justice."

