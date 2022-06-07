Early results show lead for Ravenswood school district's $110M bond

Early election night results show the Ravenswood City School District's $110 million school bond measure to bring classrooms into the 21st century is receiving the votes needed to pass.

Semiofficial election results at 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, show Measure I is leading with about 69% of voters in support (477 votes) and around 41% of voters against (210 votes), according to the San Mateo County Elections Office. The measure requires 55% approval to pass.

The funds would also go toward replacing aging portables; upgrading classroom technology; school security and accessibility for disabled students; providing sports fields and recreation space for after-school programs; creating preschool classrooms; and replacing aging water pipes and drinking fountains.

The district's 2015 facilities master plan identified $300 million in facilities needs.

The school board has yet to determine which elementary school it would begin upgrading if the measure is approved.