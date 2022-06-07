News

Early results show lead for Ravenswood school district's $110M bond

Measure I would replace aging portables, upgrade classroom technology

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

The Ravenswood School District's administration offices, located on Euclid Avenue in East Palo Alto. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Early election night results show the Ravenswood City School District's $110 million school bond measure to bring classrooms into the 21st century is receiving the votes needed to pass.

Semiofficial election results at 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, show Measure I is leading with about 69% of voters in support (477 votes) and around 41% of voters against (210 votes), according to the San Mateo County Elections Office. The measure requires 55% approval to pass.

The funds would also go toward replacing aging portables; upgrading classroom technology; school security and accessibility for disabled students; providing sports fields and recreation space for after-school programs; creating preschool classrooms; and replacing aging water pipes and drinking fountains.

The district's 2015 facilities master plan identified $300 million in facilities needs.

The school board has yet to determine which elementary school it would begin upgrading if the measure is approved.

Results include vote by mail ballots received in the mail or returned to vote centers on or before June 2, according to the county's Elections Office. Results do not include Vote Center ballots, vote-by-mail ballots received or ballots dropped off at Vote Centers and drop boxes after June 2 and conditional voter registration or provisional ballots.

The next results will be released at 9 p.m., then every half hour until all Vote Center ballots have been reported, according to the county. The Elections Office plans to certify the results on July 7.

This story will be updated as more results become available.

