School board to consider future of remote public commenting

Board member Shounak Dharap objected to the change, arguing that remote commenting allowed increased access and should be continued. Dharap followed up with a formal letter to Austin on May 4, asking that the issue be placed on a future board agenda.

That changed beginning at an April 19 meeting . Anyone who wanted to take part in the proceedings had to show up at the district's board room, which is located at 25 Churchill Ave. The meeting was still livestreamed online and broadcast on local television, and members of the public could email their comments to the board, but participating in real time required a trip to the board room.

During the pandemic, the Palo Alto Board of Education, like other public bodies, switched to online meetings and took public comments online. When board meetings resumed in person, Palo Alto Unified retained remote access. Those wishing to address the board could show up in person or call into the meeting using Zoom.

After losing the option to participate in Palo Alto school board meetings over Zoom earlier this spring, the public could get that alternative back, with the board set to consider remote commenting on Tuesday.

Both student board representatives during the 2021-2022 school year have also publicly opposed the switch away from Zoom commenting. Last month, Gunn High School's representative Annika Bereny told the board that Zoom commenting has been important for students, who often can't drive and face various scheduling issues attending in-person.

Board member Jesse Ladomirak said at the April 19 meeting that she is in "emphatic agreement" with Dharap's comments pushing for remote commenting to return.

The agenda for the June 7 meeting includes a discussion item about remote public comments. The background information listed on the agenda states that Assembly Bill 361 , which suspends parts of the state's public meetings law to facilitate virtual meetings during the pandemic, sunsets on Jan. 1, 2024 and "does not explicitly provide guidance for school districts who wish to maintain a blended model of in-person and remote participation."

Dharap originally asked for an item about remote commenting to be added to the May 24 meeting agenda, but told the Weekly he agreed to wait until June 7 due to calendaring logistics.

"Because working families often have the most difficulty attending a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on a Tuesday evening, the voices the Board hears in public comment can often skew away from those families whom the Board should be hearing the most," Dharap wrote. "Moreover, students and teachers who desire to participate in public meetings are often unable to do so under an in-person requirement."

Those wishing to participate in the discussion about remote commenting this Tuesday, June 7, have to show up in-person to the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave. The open session of the meeting is set to start at 6:30 p.m. Comments can also be emailed to [email protected]

"This rule represents a turn away from equitable access and the school board's commitment to equity in education," Forbes told the board, pointing out that board members can still participate remotely, even though the public isn't allowed to.

Ellen Forbes spoke at a May 10 school board meeting, reading a letter on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Palo Alto opposing the requirement to show up in-person to comment.

"We talk a lot about connecting with students and hearing directly from them, which is why I'm really disappointed that we would remove the primary avenue (by) which they can communicate with the board," Bereny said.

Bereny added that the option to email their concerns to the board can feel to some students like sending messages "into the void."

School board to consider future of remote public commenting

Palo Alto Unified cut off remote commenting back in April, required public to show up in person