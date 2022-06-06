Palo Alto Weekly recognized with 16 awards in statewide journalism contest

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: Solveig Brodsky hugs her daughter, Sonja Houssels, at Moldaw Residences in Palo Alto on May 5, 2021. This image was the second-place feature photo in the 2021 California Journalism Awards competition. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Around 250 people marched and rallied downtown to raise awareness about the recent attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and to increase voter registration within the AAPI community on May 2, 2021. This video was the won second place for news video journalism in the 2021 California Journalism Awards competition. Video by Magali Gauthier. Zookeeper Loree Lee Harper watches as a meerkat suns its belly at the Junior Museum and Zoo in Palo Alto on Oct. 28, 2021. This image was the third-place feature photo in the 2021 California Journalism Awards competition. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Previous Next

The Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online walked away with 16 awards in the California Journalism Awards for coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, local government and youth and education, among other categories.

The Weekly, which has a newsroom of eight journalists led by Editor-In-Chief Jocelyn Dong, was judged for work published in 2021 against submissions by other news organizations with a print circulation of 25,000 and more. The annual statewide competition is organized by the California Newspaper Publishers Association, which announced the winners last month.

Reporter Sue Dremann and Associate Editor Linda Taaffe were recognized with first place in investigative reporting. Their winning story, "Searching for their father's killer," looked at the unsolved 1972 murder of Andy Kinyon, which has left his family continuing to search for answers nearly 50 years later.

Reporter Zoe Morgan topped coverage of youth and education with a first-place story about Youth Connect, a peer-led mental health program. One judge praised Morgan's writing, noting that the story was easy to understand and used quotes well.

Dremann and reporter Gennady Shyener won second place for in-depth reporting. They wrote a series of stories about the fallout Pets In Need faced after the deaths of seven puppies in their care. Three employees of the nonprofit, which manages the city's animal shelter, were each hit with a charge of animal cruelty and neglect, and the executive director stepped down.