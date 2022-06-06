Community members take a stand against gun violence at downtown gathering

In the wake of multiple mass shootings across the country in recent weeks, about 75 people gathered at Lytton Plaza in downtown Palo Alto on Sunday afternoon with one collective plea: End gun violence.
The roughly hourlong gathering also was held to mourn the victims of shootings since mid-May at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York; a church in Laguna Hills; an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas; and a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Participants heard from gun violence survivor Deborah Kemper and local faith leaders: Rabbi Amy Eilberg, the Rev. Dirk Damonte, the Rev. Danielle Parish and Samina Sundas, founder and executive director of the American Muslim Voice Foundation. They were invited to participate in a Quaker-led public worship. The event also featured activities, such as writing letters to elected officials and folding "Soul Boxes," which are paper boxes symbolic of people injured or killed by gunfire.
"We came together to grieve the unspeakable and senseless loss of so many lives and to take actions to end gun violence now," the Rev. Diana Gibson, an event co-organizer, said in a statement.
Participants showed their solidarity by wearing orange, a color that has become synonymous with the effort to end gun violence. The practice started following the January 2013 death of Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed on a Chicago playground, according to WearOrange.org. Pendleton's friends decided to honor her by wearing orange, which is worn by hunters to shield themselves and others.
Sunday's event, which took place amid National Gun Violence Awareness Month, was organized by Multifaith Voices for Peace and Justice, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Palo Alto Friends Meeting.
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Going back to the "Give Peace a Chance" mantra of the 60s. On the one side are those who are lobbying for peace and sensible gun control. On the other side are those with a mindset of armed guards and airport type security at all schools, shopping malls, hospitals, places of worship, etc.
This country has never been so divided as it appears to be now.
Registered user
Downtown North
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Our politicians need to stop with this charade of "us vs them" that only benefits them and hurts everyone.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Our current Superintendent is quietly putting up gates and fences at schools, preventing kids from accessing convenient gates that facilitate walking and biking to schools and turning our school sites into prisons.
The Texas shooter climbed a wall. The problem is not campus security. The problem is the availability of automatic rifles for sale to anyone, any time. The argument that we need these to protect ourselves from the government is ludicrous. To carry that ridiculous action-movie logic forward, we should also allow citizens to buy and hold nuclear weapons, fighter jets, ballistic missiles. No one should be be able to buy an automatic rifle. Their only purpose is to kill a lot of people fast. The solution to ending this uptick in gun deaths (now exceeding auto crash deaths, another corporation-protected killing machine) is gun control. Sad state of affairs. We can do better, as other countries in the developed world have.
Registered user
Mountain View
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I regret that I had no notice of the meeting at Lytton Plaza Sunday afternoon--I would have been there.
There will be many March for Our Lives gatherings in the Bay Area this coming Saturday sponsored by young people and other groups. (March for Our Lives was started by Parkland students in the wake of that massacre in Parkland, FL). For those of us who cannot get to D.C., it is an opportunity peacefully to petition for legal change and emphasize the need for reasonable regulations of guns.
Enough is enough!