News

Community members take a stand against gun violence at downtown gathering

Locals wear orange, hear supportive messages from faith leaders

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 6, 2022, 9:55 am 4
Time to read: about 1 minutes

In the wake of multiple mass shootings across the country in recent weeks, about 75 people gathered at Lytton Plaza in downtown Palo Alto on Sunday afternoon with one collective plea: End gun violence.

The roughly hourlong gathering also was held to mourn the victims of shootings since mid-May at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York; a church in Laguna Hills; an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas; and a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Participants heard from gun violence survivor Deborah Kemper and local faith leaders: Rabbi Amy Eilberg, the Rev. Dirk Damonte, the Rev. Danielle Parish and Samina Sundas, founder and executive director of the American Muslim Voice Foundation. They were invited to participate in a Quaker-led public worship. The event also featured activities, such as writing letters to elected officials and folding "Soul Boxes," which are paper boxes symbolic of people injured or killed by gunfire.

More stories
In town hall, local Congress members talk about gun violence prevention
Reps. Anna Eshoo and Rep. Mike Thompson addressed constituent frustrations about gun violence prevention at a virtual event.
After Texas shooting: A call to 'advance our resolve'
Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's top Democrats vowed to "expedite" the gun control bills currently moving through the Legislature.

"We came together to grieve the unspeakable and senseless loss of so many lives and to take actions to end gun violence now," the Rev. Diana Gibson, an event co-organizer, said in a statement.

Participants showed their solidarity by wearing orange, a color that has become synonymous with the effort to end gun violence. The practice started following the January 2013 death of Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed on a Chicago playground, according to WearOrange.org. Pendleton's friends decided to honor her by wearing orange, which is worn by hunters to shield themselves and others.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Sunday's event, which took place amid National Gun Violence Awareness Month, was organized by Multifaith Voices for Peace and Justice, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Palo Alto Friends Meeting.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Community members take a stand against gun violence at downtown gathering

Locals wear orange, hear supportive messages from faith leaders

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 6, 2022, 9:55 am

In the wake of multiple mass shootings across the country in recent weeks, about 75 people gathered at Lytton Plaza in downtown Palo Alto on Sunday afternoon with one collective plea: End gun violence.

The roughly hourlong gathering also was held to mourn the victims of shootings since mid-May at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York; a church in Laguna Hills; an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas; and a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Participants heard from gun violence survivor Deborah Kemper and local faith leaders: Rabbi Amy Eilberg, the Rev. Dirk Damonte, the Rev. Danielle Parish and Samina Sundas, founder and executive director of the American Muslim Voice Foundation. They were invited to participate in a Quaker-led public worship. The event also featured activities, such as writing letters to elected officials and folding "Soul Boxes," which are paper boxes symbolic of people injured or killed by gunfire.

"We came together to grieve the unspeakable and senseless loss of so many lives and to take actions to end gun violence now," the Rev. Diana Gibson, an event co-organizer, said in a statement.

Participants showed their solidarity by wearing orange, a color that has become synonymous with the effort to end gun violence. The practice started following the January 2013 death of Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed on a Chicago playground, according to WearOrange.org. Pendleton's friends decided to honor her by wearing orange, which is worn by hunters to shield themselves and others.

Sunday's event, which took place amid National Gun Violence Awareness Month, was organized by Multifaith Voices for Peace and Justice, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Palo Alto Friends Meeting.

Comments

Bystander
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
Bystander, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
4 hours ago

Going back to the "Give Peace a Chance" mantra of the 60s. On the one side are those who are lobbying for peace and sensible gun control. On the other side are those with a mindset of armed guards and airport type security at all schools, shopping malls, hospitals, places of worship, etc.

This country has never been so divided as it appears to be now.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Carla
Registered user
Downtown North
2 hours ago
Carla, Downtown North
Registered user
2 hours ago

Our politicians need to stop with this charade of "us vs them" that only benefits them and hurts everyone.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Consider Your Options.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
Consider Your Options. , Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
2 hours ago

Our current Superintendent is quietly putting up gates and fences at schools, preventing kids from accessing convenient gates that facilitate walking and biking to schools and turning our school sites into prisons.

The Texas shooter climbed a wall. The problem is not campus security. The problem is the availability of automatic rifles for sale to anyone, any time. The argument that we need these to protect ourselves from the government is ludicrous. To carry that ridiculous action-movie logic forward, we should also allow citizens to buy and hold nuclear weapons, fighter jets, ballistic missiles. No one should be be able to buy an automatic rifle. Their only purpose is to kill a lot of people fast. The solution to ending this uptick in gun deaths (now exceeding auto crash deaths, another corporation-protected killing machine) is gun control. Sad state of affairs. We can do better, as other countries in the developed world have.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Lynne Henderson
Registered user
Mountain View
1 hour ago
Lynne Henderson, Mountain View
Registered user
1 hour ago

I regret that I had no notice of the meeting at Lytton Plaza Sunday afternoon--I would have been there.
There will be many March for Our Lives gatherings in the Bay Area this coming Saturday sponsored by young people and other groups. (March for Our Lives was started by Parkland students in the wake of that massacre in Parkland, FL). For those of us who cannot get to D.C., it is an opportunity peacefully to petition for legal change and emphasize the need for reasonable regulations of guns.
Enough is enough!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.