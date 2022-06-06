Community members take a stand against gun violence at downtown gathering

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: Attendees of an "End Gun Violence" multifaith gathering raise their hands at the end of group prayer in downtown Palo Alto on June 5, 2022. The gesture was meant to mimic someone putting their hands up asking not to be shot. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Rabbi Amy Eilberg speaks to attendees at an "End Gun Violence" multifaith gathering in downtown Palo Alto on June 5, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Attendees listen to the Rev. Dirk Damonte from Los Altos United Methodist Church at an "End Gun Violence" multifaith gathering in downtown Palo Alto on June 5, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Gun violence survivor Deborah Kemper speaks at an "End Gun Violence" multifaith gathering in downtown Palo Alto on June 5, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Locals write letters to elected officials at the end of an "End Gun Violence" multifaith gathering in downtown Palo Alto on June 5, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Samina Sundas, founder and executive director of the American Muslim Voice Foundation, speaks to attendees at an "End Gun Violence" multifaith gathering in downtown Palo Alto on June 5, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Nicholas, left, and Christopher Kwok, right, incoming seniors at Sequoia High School, tell attendees about the March For Our Lives protest on June 11, at an "End Gun Violence" multifaith gathering in downtown Palo Alto on June 5, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Previous Next

In the wake of multiple mass shootings across the country in recent weeks, about 75 people gathered at Lytton Plaza in downtown Palo Alto on Sunday afternoon with one collective plea: End gun violence.

The roughly hourlong gathering also was held to mourn the victims of shootings since mid-May at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York; a church in Laguna Hills; an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas; and a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Participants heard from gun violence survivor Deborah Kemper and local faith leaders: Rabbi Amy Eilberg, the Rev. Dirk Damonte, the Rev. Danielle Parish and Samina Sundas, founder and executive director of the American Muslim Voice Foundation. They were invited to participate in a Quaker-led public worship. The event also featured activities, such as writing letters to elected officials and folding "Soul Boxes," which are paper boxes symbolic of people injured or killed by gunfire.

"We came together to grieve the unspeakable and senseless loss of so many lives and to take actions to end gun violence now," the Rev. Diana Gibson, an event co-organizer, said in a statement.

Participants showed their solidarity by wearing orange, a color that has become synonymous with the effort to end gun violence. The practice started following the January 2013 death of Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed on a Chicago playground, according to WearOrange.org. Pendleton's friends decided to honor her by wearing orange, which is worn by hunters to shield themselves and others.