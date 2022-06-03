Sisters abused by former Palo Alto au pair confront him at his sentencing

Editor's note: This article includes graphic language and may be disturbing for some readers.

Lost childhoods. Paralyzing hypervigilance. The burdens of distrust and guilt. Three Palo Alto sisters have been haunted for more than 30 years by the sexual abuse they endured at the hands of their former au pair.

But on June 3, sisters Bronwen, Alexandra and Michaela "Doe" at last confronted their abuser, David Shwenke Tupou, at his sentencing in Santa Clara County Hall of Justice in San Jose. (This news organization is withholding the last names of the victims at their request in order to protect their privacy.)

The sisters read their victim impact statements in court, exposing the harrowing record of how they were groomed, manipulated and forced into sexual acts for Tupou's self-gratification from 1991 to 1995, starting when they were ages 7, 5 and 3.

Delivering these messages to their abuser, they hope and expect, will help them heal — and send a message of support to other victims of abuse who often live in fear.

"You once successfully silenced my voice. Now, I've earned my own voice and I will not be silenced," eldest sister Bronwen said in court, reading from her impact statement. "You once had full control over me. Now I am in the driver's seat. And I am using my power to tell the truth that you hid from me for years."

"I am using my power to protect your victims from having to lay awake at night, scared that you will come after them and their children.

"I am using my power to protect the little girls you would unquestionably come after in the future, if given the chance.

"You left your dark signature on my life in permanent ink, and it can never be erased. And now I leave my permanent-ink signature on yours: The signature of my witness. This is my adult voice, telling the truth that a silenced child could not tell."

The long journey to holding Tupou accountable for his crimes began in October 1994. One of the sisters confided to a friend, Anna, about the abuse. She told another friend, whose father, along with Anna's father, called the police.

Tupou was charged with two counts of child molestation after police interviewed him and the three sisters.

According to a 1994 police report provided by Alexandra Doe to the Palo Alto Weekly, Tupou admitted to police that he stroked the legs and inner thighs of the girls. He said he kissed the girls on the lips. The children propositioned him, he claimed.

Tupou justified his acts to the police. Regarding Michaela Doe's statements about his behavior, he said: "Oftentimes a single gesture of humanity can be in the mind of a child misinterpreted as maybe being a no-touch touch."

Bronwen Doe, reading her impact statement, rejected his justifications.

"Tupou's strategic grooming process gave him the power to sexually abuse and dominate us with the skill of a hardened career pedophile," she said.

But Tupou also created an environment of secrecy and isolation. He allowed the children to watch TV when they weren't supposed to and to stay up late, counter to their parents' instructions, Bronwen Doe added.

"He gave us candy when we weren't supposed to have it. Each time, he insisted that this special treatment was our secret. He threatened that if we told his secrets, he wouldn't be able to give us these privileges anymore," she said.

The small, innocent secrets began to morph to cover his transgressions, such as when he occasionally smoked or drank.

"He would sternly warn us not to tell our mother. He was intentionally conditioning us to never, ever tell," she said.

Tupou normalized physical contact, constantly putting the children in his lap, tickling them and giving them massages. He wrestled with them, stuck his tongue in their ears, blew his hard warm breath into their ears, or sucked on their toes, the three women said in court and in a 2016 police report.

The massages expanded to touching all over their bodies. He forced French kissing, setting a timer. If they didn't sustain kissing for the specified time, he made them do it all over again. He had them touch his genitals and he touched theirs, the women told police in 2016.

"He would buy Barbie dolls and place them, naked, around his back cottage in all sorts of sexual positions. Whenever we would go into his cottage, these arrangements would be all over. He would show us the Barbies' positions, and tell us the Barbies were playing," Bronwen Doe said in court.

Not playing his "games" resulted in punishments and threats. He hung their baby brother out of a balcony window and threatened to drop him if they didn't submit. He denied them food that he ate in front of them, the women told police.

"I experienced a sense of paralyzed terror and helplessness. I had no control over the terrifying nightmare I knew would be waiting for me in my home every day after school," she added.

Tupou had worked for the Palo Alto Unified School District in 1991-1992 as a language tutor, according to previous Palo Alto Weekly articles. He volunteered in at least five Palo Alto schools in 1993-1994 including Hoover, Juana Briones, El Carmelo, Addison and Walter Hays elementary schools, mostly in kindergarten classes.

His arrest split the Palo Alto community; his defenders vociferously attacked and harassed anyone who stood up for the girls, recalled Karin Tanaka, a parent who tried to get him removed from the schools.

As a result, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office was unable to go forward with the initial molestation case. Tupou was instead charged with annoying a child. The charges were dropped after he took sensitivity-training classes.

But Tupou continued preying on little girls. He was arrested in 2000 for serially sexually abusing a San Jose girl, Ashley Doe, beginning in 1997-1998 when she was 12 years old.

He pleaded "no contest" and "guilty" to 56 counts in that case. In 2001, the judge sentenced him to 63 years in state prison, calling Tupou a dangerous predator, according to court documents in the case. Ashley Doe also read an impact statement into the record at his June 3 sentencing, as did another woman who said she was abused by Tupou.

Bronwen Doe said she learned about the San Jose case in 2013 after reading a newspaper story.

"Our hearts broke for her. I, in particular, felt that I could, and should, have prevented the abuse she experienced by telling the truth to the investigator who came to my school," she said.

In 2016, the sisters unanimously decided to ask the DA's office to reopen the case. Having been prohibited from testifying as children, they felt they had never had the opportunity to seek justice, she said.

Tupou was also eligible for parole, the sisters discovered. Proposition 57, California's Public Safety and Rehabilitation Act of 2016, allows granting parole to inmates who have earned credit for good behavior and who participate in in-prison programs.

He was also eligible for early release under state Penal Code section 3055, the Elderly Parole Program, which considers parole for most inmates who have reached age 50 and who have been continuously incarcerated for 20 years. Tupou is 64 and was scheduled for a parole hearing Nov. 17, 2022.

"More than anything, we wanted to facilitate the protection of Tupou's past and future victims. We wanted to provide them with the protection that we ourselves had once desperately needed and been denied. I have participated in this case not just for myself but more than anything for my sisters and for all of Tupou's victims, both past and future."

In the reopened case, Tupou faced 34 felonies for abusing the sisters. On March 4, on the cusp of his trial, he pleaded no contest to two counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under age 14 by force, violence, duress, menace or fear; and to an enhancement that would add 15 years to life to his sentence. On June 3, Superior Court Judge Javier Alcala sentenced him to 15 years to life in prison. His sentence will be served consecutively to the 63-year term he received in 2001 for serially molesting Ashley Doe. He will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

Tupou delivered a statement at his sentencing hearing, pausing and laughing to himself before he spoke.

"I've been thinking about this moment for a long time. It didn't feel real and it still doesn't."

He spoke positively about his three and a half years working in the sisters' Palo Alto home, thanking the family for their warmth, love and kindness in taking him in.

He said that the sisters' accusations of sexual assault and pedophilia reflected "compromised standards." But he said that he is not angry at them.

"I don't hold anything against them for compromising those standards," he said.

He admitted that he is partially guilty but said that only those living in the house at the time he was working there can understand the extent of what he did.

Tupou said he sincerely regrets and is sorry for "broaching the line between child and adult."

Bronwen Doe said she continues to live with debilitating levels of anxiety resulting in extremely painful shingles, nervous tics, panic attacks, difficulty breathing, chest pain, insomnia, control issues and eating disorders.

"During the years Tupou lived in my home, I was hunted as prey. I felt constantly endangered by him. I knew he was always waiting for me and my sisters in my basement or in the back cottage where he had full dominion over us, out of the sight of my parents. The impact of Tupou's sexually predatory behavior on my mental health is a heavy weight I live with every day," she said.

"It's terrifying for me to trust anyone. I believe those I trust will take advantage of me, betray me and gaslight me. I have difficulty trusting others' motives, and especially their words. I am prone to wrongly assume that people are acting out of pure selfishness, with complete disregard for others."

But she has found a silver lining.

"With the disposition of this case, I have peace in knowing that Tupou will never be able to hurt a child again. I have found closure. While Tupou's story will fade back into his prison cell for the rest of his life, my story continues in the light of day," Bronwen Doe said. "Tupou's abuse has shaped me, but doesn't define me. Tupou took my childhood, but he no longer controls my life. I am healing. I have a wonderful, truly joyful life despite the wreckage he has caused. I am using the pain he has caused to help others.

"This trial is the first time I have been listened to and believed by someone who has power to keep me, my sisters, and other girls safe from Tupou," she said. "I never expected to have this opportunity, and I am grateful for it."