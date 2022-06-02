PUBLIC AGENDA: Reviews of tree-protection ordinance, public comments at school board meetings

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of June 6.

CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to consider amending the municipal code to continue a temporary ban on eligibility of commercial office uses above the ground floor in the downtown area participating in the downtown parking-in-lieu program. The council will also consider not levying assessments on the Downtown Business Improvement District for fiscal year 2023; continue its public hearing on Castilleja School's proposal to redevelop its campus and increase enrollment; and consider approving a tree-protection ordinance that would roughly triple the number of "protected" trees in the city and create new regulations around removal of trees as part of development proposals. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 6, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Regular meeting will follow. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION … The board plans to review its procedures for taking public comment after recently cutting off the option for the public to address the board over Zoom. Instead, people currently have to show up in person or submit statements via email. That move prompted opposition from some board members, as well as members of the public. The board also intends to hold a budget hearing and consider adopting instructional materials for high school science. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, in the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave. A link to the full agenda will be posted at go.boarddocs.com.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE … The committee plans to discuss the financial status report for the third quarter of 2022; review the fiscal year 2023 investment policy; and approve the actuarial valuation of Palo Alto's retiree healthcare plan "other post-employment benefits (OPEB)" and the city's annual actuarially determined contributions. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION … The commission plans to discuss the update to the city's Housing Element. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499. A link to the full agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org.