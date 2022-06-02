Arts

Cubberley artists hold open studios Saturday

by John Bricker / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 2, 2022, 1:49 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Visitors check out the work at artist Martha Sakellariou’s studio at a previous Cubberley Artist Studio Program event. Courtesy Martha Sakellariou.

The public can visit artists’ work spaces and participate in hands-on activities when the Cubberley Artist Studio Program hosts an open studios event on June 4 at the Cubberley Community Center.

From 1 to 6 p.m., the program will welcome visitors of all ages to meet its current resident artists, tour the studios and observe, collect and make art. Activities include workshops on drawing, mixed-media college, cooperative drawing games, creative process and recycled paper pinwheels.

The program will also partner with its neighbors at the center, Dance Connection, Dance Magic and the Melody Academy of Music, to provide pop-up dance and music performances and workshops.

Printmaker Patrick Fenton sorts through prints at a previous Cubberley Artist Studio Program open studios event. Courtesy Martha Sakellariou.

The Cubberley Artist Studio Program supports the arts in Palo Alto by providing publicly supported studio space for artists, building community for creatives and encouraging the public to engage with artists and their art. The program has put out a call for artists to apply for a three-year studio residency. The deadline to apply is June 6.

The open studios event takes place in the E, F, and U wings at the north end of the Cubberley Community Center, located at 4000 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

For more information about open studios or the call for artists, visit cityofpaloalto.orc/casp or the program's Instagram page @artsofcasp.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

John Bricker edits and writes Palo Alto-centric stories, along with managing a team of interns. Before joining the Palo Alto Weekly in 2022, he worked as San José Spotlight’s social media and newsletter editor and as executive producer at the Spartan Daily. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Cubberley artists hold open studios Saturday

by John Bricker / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 2, 2022, 1:49 pm

The public can visit artists’ work spaces and participate in hands-on activities when the Cubberley Artist Studio Program hosts an open studios event on June 4 at the Cubberley Community Center.

From 1 to 6 p.m., the program will welcome visitors of all ages to meet its current resident artists, tour the studios and observe, collect and make art. Activities include workshops on drawing, mixed-media college, cooperative drawing games, creative process and recycled paper pinwheels.

The program will also partner with its neighbors at the center, Dance Connection, Dance Magic and the Melody Academy of Music, to provide pop-up dance and music performances and workshops.

The Cubberley Artist Studio Program supports the arts in Palo Alto by providing publicly supported studio space for artists, building community for creatives and encouraging the public to engage with artists and their art. The program has put out a call for artists to apply for a three-year studio residency. The deadline to apply is June 6.

The open studios event takes place in the E, F, and U wings at the north end of the Cubberley Community Center, located at 4000 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

For more information about open studios or the call for artists, visit cityofpaloalto.orc/casp or the program's Instagram page @artsofcasp.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.