Cubberley artists hold open studios Saturday

The public can visit artists’ work spaces and participate in hands-on activities when the Cubberley Artist Studio Program hosts an open studios event on June 4 at the Cubberley Community Center.

From 1 to 6 p.m., the program will welcome visitors of all ages to meet its current resident artists, tour the studios and observe, collect and make art. Activities include workshops on drawing, mixed-media college, cooperative drawing games, creative process and recycled paper pinwheels.

The program will also partner with its neighbors at the center, Dance Connection, Dance Magic and the Melody Academy of Music, to provide pop-up dance and music performances and workshops.

The Cubberley Artist Studio Program supports the arts in Palo Alto by providing publicly supported studio space for artists, building community for creatives and encouraging the public to engage with artists and their art. The program has put out a call for artists to apply for a three-year studio residency. The deadline to apply is June 6.

The open studios event takes place in the E, F, and U wings at the north end of the Cubberley Community Center, located at 4000 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.