Roem & The Revival kicks off summer event series with soulful R&B

San Francisco-based band Roem & The Revival brings "soul-drenched" R&B to Hetch Hetchy Park at The Village at San Antonio Center in a live show on June 2, 5 to 7 p.m.

The show is the first in a series of live music and other events taking place this summer at The Village at San Antonio Center.

Listeners can check out the soulful music that’s taken Roem Baur and his band across the U.S., and international tours everywhere from Canada to Zimbabwe.

A San Francisco native, Baur is an award-winning singer-songwriter known for his appearances on season 7 of “The Voice."

After singing gospel music in church as a boy, Baur sang as a classically trained tenor before starting to play rock'n'roll after college and exploring a brief stage acting career.