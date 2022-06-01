Paly sends off graduating seniors who seize the moment

But despite a few hiccups, the night was defined by a thankfulness to be together, along with the bittersweet knowledge that many students were saying goodbye.

School board vice president Jennifer DiBrienza opened her speech by promising to keep it brief, apologizing to the half of the crowd that "can't see a thing and is probably really hot."

Technical difficulties caused a few minutes of dead air as students set up to perform music and half the crowd sat in the beating sun, which only set below the school's buildings and trees right before the seniors turned their tassels.

However, Guillen said he was thankful he had a commencement ceremony that was much more similar to ones held before the COVID-19 shutdown.

Graduating senior Cuautemoc M. Guillen, who plans to attend Cañada College, said he felt sorry for the graduating classes of 2020 , which did not have a traditional commencement ceremony, and 2021 , which had a heavily masked and socially distanced ceremony.

The ceremony was very different from 2021's ceremony, with a drastic majority of students and their families not wearing masks, and the event taking place on the quad instead of Viking Stadium.

Graduate Melissa Garcia holds her phone to take a selfie with friends before commencement at Palo Alto High School on June 1, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW: An attendee holds up a giant poster of a graduate while cheering at commencement at Palo Alto High School on June 1, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The crowd was wild despite Principal Brent Kline's request to "keep the air horns away" as the seniors walked the stage. The loud contraptions rang out, names were screamed and giant cardboard cutouts of students' heads were raised above the quad.

Students found silver linings during the shutdown by abandoning concerns and apprehensions to embrace a "carpe diem" attitude, Bhat said. "We lived everyday like it was the last day of high school," she said. "Because for all we knew, it could have been."

In her senior speech, Nysa Bhat said Paly students lost a huge part of their high school experience because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of the commencement ceremony's speakers congratulated Paly students for their resilience, adapting to learning safely during a pandemic and coming back this year to show school spirit.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to actually be here and see my graduation in person," he said.

SLIDESHOW: Graduates toss their caps in the air at the end of commencement at Palo Alto High School on June 1, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Bhat summed up the mood of the evening at the end of her senior speech, answering the question she posed at the beginning: "What would you do on your last day?"

Although students and faculty gave seniors some lofty goals, the graduating class mostly seemed excited to make the most out of what life gave them next.

"The true change-makers aren't limited to the elected officials residing within the walls of legislative houses," he said. "But rather the groups of ordinary people, united in their belief that our world can be changed for the better."

In his closing remarks, senior class president Mathew Signorello-Katz got hearty rounds of applause when he said seniors are entering a society plagued with inequity and called on them to vote and protest in response.

"When you have the opportunity to build something or to wreck something, build it," he said. "And that matters most when we talk about people."

And now that the seniors made it through high school, showing spirit and surpassing obstacles, they can look to the future.

"You demonstrated the ability to press on and bring others with you as all of us began to reconstruct our individual lives within the collective community we call Paly," he said.

Kline congratulated the Class of 2022 for learning and becoming proficient in digital learning tools to continue their education.

As he opened the presentation of the graduating class, Principal Kline thanked the students for bringing the "famous Paly spirit back from hibernation."

Paly sends off graduating seniors who seize the moment