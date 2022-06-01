News

Celebrating the class of 2022: A roundup of stories, graduate lists and photos

Local high schools honor this year's outgoing seniors

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A balloon for a graduate at commencement at Gunn High School on June 1, 2022. Photo by Adam Pardee.

After more than two years of weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, local schools honored the class of 2022 this week with graduation ceremonies that resembled pre-pandemic celebrations. Below you'll find a compilation of graduation coverage, photos and lists of graduates.

Graduation ceremony coverage

• Gunn High School: Gunn's Class of 2022 marks graduation with reflections on the value of community, togetherness

• Palo Alto High School: Paly sends off graduating seniors who seize the moment

List of local high school graduates

Castilleja School

Eastside College Preparatory School

Henry M. Gunn High School

Kehillah Jewish High School

Menlo School

Menlo-Atherton High School

Palo Alto High School

Palo Alto Preparatory School

Pinewood School

Waldorf School of the Peninsula

