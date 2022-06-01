Celebrating the class of 2022: A roundup of stories, graduate lists and photos

After more than two years of weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, local schools honored the class of 2022 this week with graduation ceremonies that resembled pre-pandemic celebrations. Below you'll find a compilation of graduation coverage, photos and lists of graduates.

Graduation ceremony coverage

• Gunn High School: Gunn's Class of 2022 marks graduation with reflections on the value of community, togetherness

• Palo Alto High School: Paly sends off graduating seniors who seize the moment

List of local high school graduates

• Castilleja School

• Eastside College Preparatory School