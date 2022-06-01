News

Bay Area may get light rain from major storm front hitting most states

Forecast calls for 0.1 inch of rain or less this weekend

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 1, 2022, 8:51 am
The seven-day forecast map of rain for the U.S. through Tuesday, June 7, 2022 shows 47 of the lower 48 states could see precipitation. Courtesy National Weather Service via Bay City News.

A seven-day weather pattern expected to bring rain to 47 of the lower 48 states should only lead to a short shower to the Bay Area this weekend.

The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a chance of a total of 0.1 inch of rain or less Saturday and Sunday.

The multicolored seven-day forecast map of the U.S. has only the lightest shade of green — meaning the smallest amount of rainfall — for the Bay Area.

The map has deep swatches of red in the middle of the country, signifying 3-4 inches of rain forecast, surrounded by dark-to-light shades of blue representing 0.5 to 1.5 inches of anticipated precipitation.

The most California will see is in the extreme northern coast near the Oregon border, which may see up to 1 inch of rain. Everything south of Monterey is predicted to remain dry, along with the entire state of Arizona.

