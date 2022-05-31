Ravenswood's Measure I campaign raises $7K, spends $13K

The campaign in support of the Ravenswood City School District's June Measure I $110 million bond measure has raised a total of $7,252 in donations in the lead-up to the June 7 primary election, according to campaign disclosure statements filed on May 24.

Five donors from Woodside, Menlo Park and Palo Alto gave to the campaign committee, Yes on Ravenswood City School District Measure I, statements show. The California Teachers Association's Association for Better Citizenship Committee also each gave $375. The campaign received just under $3,000 between April 24 and May 21.

Measure I, which requires 55% approval to pass, is on the June 7 ballot and is aimed at replacing aging portables, upgrading classroom technology and more.

The campaign spent $6,928 over the last filing period, and $13,635 so far this election. The latest round of expenditures included about $1,500 for design work and $6,000 for printing services (for banners, yard signers, flyers, etc.).

During the previous filing period, from March 11 to April 23, the campaign raised about $4,000 and spent nearly $7,000.