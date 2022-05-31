News

Ravenswood's Measure I campaign raises $7K, spends $13K

Bond would replace aging portables, upgrade technology

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, May 31, 2022, 10:29 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The black top, tennis courts and portables are not part of the $50 million renovation project at Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School in East Palo Alto on March 2, 2022. The Ravenswood City School District is seeking another bond measure to aid in more facilities improvements. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The campaign in support of the Ravenswood City School District's June Measure I $110 million bond measure has raised a total of $7,252 in donations in the lead-up to the June 7 primary election, according to campaign disclosure statements filed on May 24.

Five donors from Woodside, Menlo Park and Palo Alto gave to the campaign committee, Yes on Ravenswood City School District Measure I, statements show. The California Teachers Association's Association for Better Citizenship Committee also each gave $375. The campaign received just under $3,000 between April 24 and May 21.

Measure I, which requires 55% approval to pass, is on the June 7 ballot and is aimed at replacing aging portables, upgrading classroom technology and more.

The campaign spent $6,928 over the last filing period, and $13,635 so far this election. The latest round of expenditures included about $1,500 for design work and $6,000 for printing services (for banners, yard signers, flyers, etc.).

During the previous filing period, from March 11 to April 23, the campaign raised about $4,000 and spent nearly $7,000.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Read more primary election news, including information on local races and measures, in our voter guide.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Ravenswood's Measure I campaign raises $7K, spends $13K

Bond would replace aging portables, upgrade technology

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, May 31, 2022, 10:29 am

The campaign in support of the Ravenswood City School District's June Measure I $110 million bond measure has raised a total of $7,252 in donations in the lead-up to the June 7 primary election, according to campaign disclosure statements filed on May 24.

Five donors from Woodside, Menlo Park and Palo Alto gave to the campaign committee, Yes on Ravenswood City School District Measure I, statements show. The California Teachers Association's Association for Better Citizenship Committee also each gave $375. The campaign received just under $3,000 between April 24 and May 21.

Measure I, which requires 55% approval to pass, is on the June 7 ballot and is aimed at replacing aging portables, upgrading classroom technology and more.

The campaign spent $6,928 over the last filing period, and $13,635 so far this election. The latest round of expenditures included about $1,500 for design work and $6,000 for printing services (for banners, yard signers, flyers, etc.).

During the previous filing period, from March 11 to April 23, the campaign raised about $4,000 and spent nearly $7,000.

Read more primary election news, including information on local races and measures, in our voter guide.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.